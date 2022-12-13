Read full article on original website
17 locals among OC leaders
The 2022 high school football season is over but the totaling up of statistics and honors has just begun. In Orange County, the leaders in passing, receiving. rushing and tackles listed 17 athletes from The Tribune’s coverage area of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Stanton and Westminster, as recorded by MaxPreps.com.
E-paper for Dec. 17, 2022
Here’s the Dec. 17, 2022 e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read, click the image below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, send us a request to orangecountribune@gmail.com.
Main Street to “Flower Street”
The downtown area of Garden Grove is known as a location for special events such as the Strawberry Festival in the Village Green park and the Elvis Festival on Main Street. Now a third major gathering is planned for January: the “Flower Street on Historic Main Street.” Plans call for turning one block of Main, between Acacia Parkway and Garden Grove Boulevard, into a colorful flower extravaganza in keeping with similar events held in Vietnam.
COVID stats show good news
Statistics in three of four major categories of coronavirus metrics in Orange County showed declines this week. According to statistics released on Thursday by the county health care agency. the number of confirmed new cases is 3,466, compared to 4,449 last week. Deaths are at 14, down from 17 the previous week.
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
One killed, one hurt in crash
One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
