Town by Town: auto shop ribbon cutting, Alzheimer’s donations, and toy drive

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season. Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Hannukah kickoff celebration holds deeper meaning after recent fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marked the first night of Hannukah and dozens gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to ring in the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony. The JCC community gathered together for an annual tradition, but this year the festival of lights held a deeper meaning many...
westernmassnews.com
Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Annual Wheelchair...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
westernmassnews.com
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
westernmassnews.com
Latke and Shop event brings the community together for Hanukkah festivities
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the community of Longmeadow held a latke and Shop event Sunday. The event took place at the Congregation B’Nai Torah on Eunice Street. It included a pre-Hanukkah celebration, latkes, and then a shopping trip to buy gifts for Baystate Children’s Hospital Patients.
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns
Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, there was heavy police presence on High Street in Holyoke last night, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a rollover car accident in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road last night, and community members gathered yesterday in Agawam to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
‘Super Saturday’ rush is on ahead of Christmas
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, as they gear up for the last Saturday before Christmas, also known as ‘Super Saturday’. “My family. I’m getting them Christmas presents,” says Emma Dragon, from Easthampton. Western Mass News stopped by...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together. Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together. Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas.
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
westernmassnews.com
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Springfield Police warning residents about Eversource scheme
Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who has a suspicious visit from an Eversource "employee."
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Comments / 0