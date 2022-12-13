Town by Town: auto shop ribbon cutting, Alzheimer’s donations, and toy drive

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).

GLASTONBURY, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO