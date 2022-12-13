ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Town by Town: auto shop ribbon cutting, Alzheimer’s donations, and toy drive

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18

A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Latke and Shop event brings the community together for Hanukkah festivities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the community of Longmeadow held a latke and Shop event Sunday. The event took place at the Congregation B’Nai Torah on Eunice Street. It included a pre-Hanukkah celebration, latkes, and then a shopping trip to buy gifts for Baystate Children’s Hospital Patients.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Matt Lillywhite

Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
GLASTONBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, there was heavy police presence on High Street in Holyoke last night, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a rollover car accident in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road last night, and community members gathered yesterday in Agawam to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Super Saturday’ rush is on ahead of Christmas

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, as they gear up for the last Saturday before Christmas, also known as ‘Super Saturday’. “My family. I’m getting them Christmas presents,” says Emma Dragon, from Easthampton. Western Mass News stopped by...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street

Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together. Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together. Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas.
HATFIELD, MA
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WSBS

Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

