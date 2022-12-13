Steilacoom resident Barb Kohler, whose backyard is woods and wetlands which attracts a variety of wildlife on a daily basis. She rewrote the 12 Days of Christmas to reflect the characters who hang out and sometimes greet her at her door. The neighbors got together one evening last week and all sang the whole song. Perhaps you’d like to give it a whirl, too.

STEILACOOM, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO