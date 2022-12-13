Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pierce County Council Adds 52 Miles of Shoreline Protection in South Puget Sound
TACOMA – On Tuesday, December 13, the Pierce County Council increased the area of marine shorelines protected from new pier and dock development on Pierce County marine shorelines by 52 miles with amendments to Pierce County’s shoreline development policies and regulations. The changes also include requirements for finfish and shellfish aquaculture for restoration purposes and a permit process for fencing within shoreline buffers and the Lake Tapps setback.
Amtrak Cascades unveils new trainsets coming in 2026
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of...
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
Pierce County now accepting art grant applications
Pierce County announcement. Applications are now being accepted for the Pierce County Art Grant program. The grant program is designed to increase access to the arts, develop educational programs, provide support for unincorporated and underserved areas of Pierce County, and celebrate cultural diversity. This opportunity is open to nonprofit organizations...
Dr. Johnson given ‘key’ to Lakewood
City of Lakewood social media post. Dr. Michelle Johnson was recognized by the Lakewood City Council for her 45 years of service to @piercecollege. Mayor Whalen presented her with a “key” to the city, and Council thanked her for her dedication and commitment to the Lakewood community over the years.
BIPOC, Women, and Veteran-Owned Business Directory Now Available
Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. The Pierce County community now has a new way to find and support BIPOC, women, and veteran-owned small businesses. PCBAmap.biz is an online directory launched this week that spotlights the businesses started by Pierce County Business Accelerator program (PCBA) graduates. The businesses offer a variety of...
It’s a wrap
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. It’s been quite a year. We began 2022 starting to emerge from the throes of the pandemic and moving closer to the “new normal.” That is, before the “tridemic” of the flu, COVID and RSV emerged recently to strain our healthcare system once again.
Twelve Days of Christmas – Wildlife style
Steilacoom resident Barb Kohler, whose backyard is woods and wetlands which attracts a variety of wildlife on a daily basis. She rewrote the 12 Days of Christmas to reflect the characters who hang out and sometimes greet her at her door. The neighbors got together one evening last week and all sang the whole song. Perhaps you’d like to give it a whirl, too.
Pierce County Parks seeks input on Sprinker Recreation Center
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County invites community members to submit Sprinker Recreation Center building (Sprinker) upgrade ideas and feedback via an online open house until Jan. 31. Located in the heart of the Parkland and Spanaway communities, Sprinker is Pierce County’s premier regional recreation center. Built in 1976, the building...
EPA Selects City of Tacoma for $500,000 in Brownfield Environmental Job Training Grants
TACOMA, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the selection of the City of Tacoma to receive a total of $500,000 in grants for environmental job training programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is among 29 new grants awarded nationally through EPA’s Brownfields Job Training Program to recruit, train, and place workers for community revitalization and cleanup projects at brownfield sites.
City of Lakewood soliciting Candidates to Fill Anticipated City Council Vacancy
City of Lakewood announcement. It is anticipated that there will be a vacancy on the Lakewood City Council (Position 6) on December 28, 2022 when Councilmember Linda Farmer’s resignation becomes effective. Pursuant to RCW 42.12.070 the City Council will have 90 days to appoint a qualified candidate to fill the vacant position.
RFP – Inmate Health Services
City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup is soliciting proposals from qualified health care providers to provide care services, personnel, and program support to the inmate population in the City’s Jail Facility. Proposals must be delivered by 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, to the City Clerk’s...
Homeowner Assistance Fund Information
City of Fircrest announcement. The Washington State Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) provides individual support and federal relief funds to qualified Washington homeowners behind on their mortgages due to pandemic hardship. This program is administered by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC). Learn more here.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread. Last week, our Director of Health, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, joined other local health officers and healthcare leaders to recommend wearing masks indoors. You should also follow other safe public health practices.
Lakewood Playhouse extends Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol
Lakewood Playhouse announcement. Lakewood Playhouse has extended the run of JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL with four added performances: Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 pm, December 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 pm. This is a wonderful show and it was a pleasure to direct at Lakewood Playhouse again after...
