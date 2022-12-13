Read full article on original website
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' deemed a successful event for Jacksonville entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The event that has been called the biggest networking event of the year was held at the Prime Osborn in Jacksonville. Manifesting Over Mimosas was a success, according to organizers. “From the first moment I met this young lady it was like magic, I saw a...
Photos: Proud Boys protest at Tepey's in San Marco ahead of drag brunch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. The Proud Boys gathered outside Tepeyolot Cerveceria or 'Tepey's on Sunday morning ahead of a holiday drag brunch. The Proud Boys, who are listed as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
Mary J. Blige performing in Jacksonville on Dec. 29
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is performing in Jacksonville this month. She will perform Dec. 29 with special guests K. Michelle and Queen Naija for a special Pre New Year's Eve Celebration at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
A special gift for the Forgotten Angels
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box. As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas...
Stars align: Hotels sell out, businesses packed ahead of sold-out Jaguars-Cowboys game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The buzz has filled Downtown Jacksonville for what's expected to be the biggest crowd in nearly five years on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys always draw a crowd, but a Jacksonville Jaguars team in the playoff hunt will draw thousands to TIAA Bank Field as well. Management...
Stories of Service: "Snowball Express" event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
Group flies Confederate flag, banner over stadium again ahead of anticipated game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane was spotted flying over TIAA Bank Field on Sunday morning displaying a banner with a Confederate flag. The banner flew over the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys game. The plane with the banner was sponsored by a group...
Jaguars’ Shaquill Griffin, Tokyo Jetz to give away gifts to Jacksonville children at community event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars’ Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and National Hip-Hop Recording Artist Tokyo Jetz are hosting an event to give away toys, electronics and clothes to local children and families. The ‘Tis the Season Giveaway will take place Monday, Dec.19, 2022, at the Agape Health Center, located...
'Striking Out Cancer for Sammy' fundraiser helps Jacksonville teen with rare cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Softball teams from all over the area and dozen of fans came out Saturday to support a local softball player diagnosed with a rare bone disease. Thirty-six softball teams played to support and raise money during the 'Strike Out For Sammy' fundraiser. "This is the last...
Holiday shopping VS. inflation: The impact on Christmas lists
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season it's holiday shopping versus inflation. Just over half of holiday shoppers are buying fewer gifts this year because of inflation, a Forbes Advisor survey finds. Tealah Bryant, a mother in Jacksonville, has watched prices go up. "Yes there's definitely an increase," she said....
Married couple teams up as lawyers to serve Jacksonville community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are many law firms in Jacksonville, but very few of them are entirely family owned and operated. A married couple that started a new law firm in Jacksonville makes it a point to take their home life with them to work. Typing away at their...
'I'm coming back': Yungeen Ace sparks rumors of a return to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous reporting on an incident in Waycross, Georgia in 2019 -- one of two shootings Yungeen Ace escaped alive. Rapper Yungeen Ace has a message for the place he grew up. The Jacksonville native, whose real name...
First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville. Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.
A kidney for Christmas: Ponte Vedra woman donates organ to sister
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It's a Christmas gift that one family won't soon forget. Two sisters left Ponte Vedra this morning to travel down to Tampa for a kidney transplant, the kidney is coming from one sister and going to the other. “My life is going to change,...
'Jingle Hoops' honors North Florida School of Special Education students and Basketball Hall of Famer's daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a win for students in the second annual 'Jingle Hoops' at the North Florida School of Special Education. The students versus teachers basketball game was the kickoff to Christmas break. The game is in remembrance of Priya Gilmore Matthews. Priya was the daughter of local...
Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)
Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
Jacksonville pastry chef competing on new Prime Video show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Oh the places you'll go!" The famous stories and characters of Dr. Seuss are being baked into masterpieces on Amazon's Prime Video new show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. A Jacksonville pastry chef is one of the contestants hoping her work wins her $50,000. From Whoville to...
Jacksonville doctor says nearsightedness has doubled in youth - The culprit? Screen time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Screen time is on the rise. That’s for all of us but especially kids. A new study from JAMA Pediatrics looked at nearly 30,000 kids and how much time they spent in front of a screen in 2019 versus 2022. They found screen time for...
Homeless shelters in Jacksonville bring in more beds as temperatures drop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A freeze watch and warning is in place for many areas here on the first coast through Monday morning and as temperatures drop down, our local shelters are opening up their doors to help those in need. Due to low temperatures, the City Rescue Mission has...
Deepening Waters: Why Jacksonville Northside Residents Should Care that the Manatees are Dying
Living in Jacksonville, one is surrounded by water in one way or another. Between the St. Johns River, the Intercoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean, being connected to the water is a way of life. Many grew up going to the beach all summer and had fish, which covers seafood in general, every Friday, not just during Lent.
