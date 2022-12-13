ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Mary J. Blige performing in Jacksonville on Dec. 29

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is performing in Jacksonville this month. She will perform Dec. 29 with special guests K. Michelle and Queen Naija for a special Pre New Year's Eve Celebration at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
A special gift for the Forgotten Angels

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box. As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas...
Stories of Service: "Snowball Express" event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville. Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.
Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)

Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
