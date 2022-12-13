ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Search for teen missing from Columbia

COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

1 killed in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Recall Roundup: Dec. 19, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in single vehicle crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

YMCA helping 700+ families in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance

FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Metro police look for short term rental burglars

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?

As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee are cooling down, travel plans for next summer are heating up, with a lot of families set to spend their vacations in RVs. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee are cooling down, travel plans for next summer are heating up, with a lot of families set to spend their vacations in RVs.
TENNESSEE STATE

