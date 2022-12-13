Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
WKRN
Search for teen missing from Columbia
Columbia Police reported on Sunday morning they were looking for a missing 16-year-old, Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez.
WKRN
News 2 Gives Back: Support for family of fallen Maury County deputy
Community members are invited to join News 2 to support the family of fallen Maury County Reserve Deputy Brad Miller all day Monday, Dec. 19.
WKRN
1 killed in crash on Briley Parkway
Metro police are investigating a fatal crash on Briley Parkway in Nashville.
WKRN
One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
WKRN
Magnet fishing leads to discovery of another grenade in Trigg County river
For the second time in two weeks, Fort Campbell EOD had to be called to Trigg County after a magnet fisherman pulled a grenade out of a river along South Road.
WKRN
Recall Roundup: Dec. 19, 2022
A new study shows Americans are making permanent changes
WKRN
1 killed in single vehicle crash on I-65
News 2 Gives Back: Support for Deputy Miller’s family. News 2 Gives Back: Support for Deputy Miller's family. AMBER Alert canceled after Lincoln Co. boy found …. AMBER Alert canceled after Lincoln Co. boy found safe. Man charged with indecent exposure in East Nashville. Man charged with indecent exposure...
WKRN
YMCA helping 700+ families in Clarksville
The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!.
WSMV
Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
WKRN
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list turns himself in
A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list several weeks in a row is in custody after he turned himself in to police earlier this week.
WSMV
1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe after Silver Alert issued by TBI
Several hours after issuing a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Murfreesboro, the TBI announced that 25-year-old Cameron Delgado has been found safe.
Police searching for missing woman after vehicle found abandoned in Columbia
On Saturday morning, the Columbia Police Department asked the community for help finding a woman who made some "concerning statements" to her family before she was reported missing.
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
WKRN
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
WKRN
Metro police look for short term rental burglars
Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance camera showing alleged burglars.
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
WKRN
Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?
As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee are cooling down, travel plans for next summer are heating up, with a lot of families set to spend their vacations in RVs.
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
