Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of sneakers from Loudon County store
Dana Green still has footwear to sell at ReStock Sneakers, just not as much as she used to have in her store.
WATE
Knoxville Police searching for shooting suspect
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who has multiple warrants, including attempted murder charges, from separate domestic-related shootings. The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who has multiple warrants, including attempted murder charges, from separate domestic-related shootings. Bird Control Efforts in Maryville. Maryville Police and...
wvlt.tv
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials asked the public for help in finding a fugitive. KPD said they are searching for Jomo Berry, 44 of Cordova, on several outstanding felony warrants, including multiple attempted murder charges. Those charges come from domestic-related shootings, according to KPD. On...
TBI: Reward offered for Gatlinburg homicide suspect
A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been named on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Fugitive Friday" list.
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.
SCSO: Sevier Co. officials searching for missing woman last located in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in search of Tammy Bohanan. SCSO made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning. Bohanan's family last spoke with her on Thanksgiving, and since then, they have not had communication, SCSO said. Her last known whereabouts...
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County. Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic...
wvlt.tv
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
wvlt.tv
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
WKRN
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site
In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
Sevier County Sheriff looking for woman last heard from on Thanksgiving
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a woman who was last heard from on Thanksgiving.
Blount County agencies purchase cell phone reading software for 2023
Three law enforcement agencies in Blount County will soon have new tools to better read cell phones as evidence in crimes.
WATE
Missing teen found again after going missing twice
A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice. Missing teen found again after going missing twice. A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
WBIR
Search efforts continue for missing man in Jefferson Co.
The search continues for David McAfee who has been missing since late October. A group of search and rescue teams went looking for clues on where he might be.
WATE
Knoxville firefighters work to put out early Friday apartment fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 16 were able to put out an apartment fire in West Knoxville. Four people were displaced due to the incident. WATE Midday News. Knoxville firefighters work to put out early Friday …. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Friday, Dec....
WBIR
SCSO officials asking for help in locating missing woman
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding Tammy Bohanan. She was last seen near the Dam Store in Sevierville.
McNabb Center to serve as new victim’s reporting provider for diocese
The McNabb Center will serve as the new sexual assault victim's reporting provider for the Diocese of Knoxville.
Operation works to ensure safety of at-risk children in Knoxville area
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to recover children in the Knoxville area considered at-risk or missing.
wvlt.tv
Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
Comments / 0