ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knoxville Police searching for shooting suspect

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who has multiple warrants, including attempted murder charges, from separate domestic-related shootings. The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who has multiple warrants, including attempted murder charges, from separate domestic-related shootings. Bird Control Efforts in Maryville. Maryville Police and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials asked the public for help in finding a fugitive. KPD said they are searching for Jomo Berry, 44 of Cordova, on several outstanding felony warrants, including multiple attempted murder charges. Those charges come from domestic-related shootings, according to KPD. On...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County. Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site

In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing teen found again after going missing twice

A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice. Missing teen found again after going missing twice. A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville firefighters work to put out early Friday apartment fire

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 16 were able to put out an apartment fire in West Knoxville. Four people were displaced due to the incident. WATE Midday News. Knoxville firefighters work to put out early Friday …. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Friday, Dec....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
WHITE PINE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy