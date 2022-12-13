ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Radio host recalls seeing Mississippi State coach Mike Leach before death

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Tragedy and shock are gripping the sports world following the death of Mississippi State’s head football coach.

The university said 61-year-old Mike Leach passed away Monday night following complications from a heart condition. Earlier this year, he fell ill with pneumonia but those who worked with him thought he was improving.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Leach was in his third year as the university’s head coach.

Just hours before he initially fell ill , Jason Crowder took a picture with the coach at a small holiday gathering. Crowder, who works for the Mississippi State Radio Network, says Leach stopped by the holiday party with Mississippi State media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUSWE_0jhWGNpu00
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach with Mississippi State Radio Network host Jason Crowder at a holiday party with Mississippi State media. (Photo courtesy: Jason Crowder)

“This was the first I had actually had that, no cameras, no microphone, nobody around besides just us and his son around talking and it reiterates to what everyone says that knew Mike Leach and knew him well or even just had a brief encounter like I did that night, was that he was very genuine, down to Earth, not like some people who had the prestige he had,” he said.

Leach is known for his successes on the field but also for his witty news conferences and interviews. Tributes from around the country are coming in for coach Mike Leach after his passing.

College football world reacts to passing of Mike Leach

Crowder said Leach made a big impact at the school in many ways.

“Adding Mike Leach also added to Mississippi State’s relevance. For the fact that they have a national name coach,” he said. “Memphis is a heavy recruiting ground for Mississippi State and also the rival Ole Miss and so you’re battling for that talent and I think Mike Leach being here and playing in the Liberty Bowl last year even though the game did not go state’s way I thought it was really huge for recruiting in that area and not just for athletes but for fandom too.”

Now, the bulldog community comes together to remember his legacy of what he did not just for the university but college football.

“We are truly a family and we’re all going to grieve as a family,” Crowder said.

The Memphis Maroon Club, the local alumni chapter, said in a statement:

“The Memphis Maroon Club, along with the rest of the Bulldog family, is shocked and saddened at the loss of Mike Leach. Although he was only our coach for a short time, he made a lasting impact on our program and college football as a whole. We were fortunate enough to have him attend our 2021 Road Dawgs event and we will forever be thankful for that time together. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharon, their kids and grandkids along with the rest of the Bulldog family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Ja Morant ejected during Thunder game, dials up fans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers hold off Tigers 84-79, Memphis picks up 4th win against SEC

MEMPHIS –  In a game that took nearly three hours with 49 fouls called, the Memphis Tigers outlasted Texas A&M Saturday night to earn an 83-79 victory inside FedEx Forum. The Tigers improved to 9-3 overall and picked up their fourth win over a Southeastern Conference opponent, while the Aggies dropped to 6-4. Kendric Davis led […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies’ Morant ejected in first half, Thunder hold off Memphis 115-109

OKLAHOMA CITY – Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning streak at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night. Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers, NCAA reach agreement on recruiting violations, penalties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis acknowledged more issues with the NCAA on Thursday. Memphis has reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations that occurred within the men’s basketball program and the appropriate penalties for those violations. The penalties include a year of probation, a $5000 fine, and recruiting restrictions placed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Griggs lead Tigers in comeback win over Saint Louis, 83-71

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team recorded their second come from behind victory today after taking down Saint Louis 83-71 after trailing by as much as 15 points during the game. Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 7-5 overall. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead behind back-to-back three-pointers from Makaiya Brooks for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

SCLC joins call for justice in golf club attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis organization is demanding accountability after a man was allegedly struck in the head with a golf club by a golfer in Whitehaven. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference is joining the NAACP is pushing for justice after Marc Coleman, a local minister, was allegedly attacked by Wesley Caldwell with a club at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
WREG

Local groups aim to bridge gap between Memphis education, workforce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee education advocacy groups are working on ways to ensure your children are fully prepared for the future. “We must redesign how schools, colleges, and industries all work together,” Memphis Education Fund CEO, Terrence Patterson, said. It’s a step Tennessee education reformists believe is necessary to bridge the gaps between K12 education, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arctic blast coming with Christmas this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa had better bundle up. There is an Arctic blast on the way in the Memphis area this week. Bitterly cold and dry conditions are expected through the holiday weekend, with lows in the single digits and teens, and highs only in the 20s and near freezing through at least Christmas Day. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

WREG

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy