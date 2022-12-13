ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominate a remarkable woman!

JET 24 is recognizing women in our community who lead, inspire and make a difference. If you know someone special, nominate her now and share her story.

In March, we will highlight four local ladies. The deadline to nominate a remarkable woman is Saturday, Dec. 17.

The full contest rules are on our Remarkable Women contest page.

YourErie

Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in the car when his wife, 30-year-old Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were […]
WASHINGTON STATE
YourErie

Police locate missing 14-year-old girl from McKean Twp.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have located a girl who was reported missing in McKean Township Thursday evening. According to police, crews and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods for the 14-year-old girl near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township but have found her as of 11 p.m.
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the […]
YourErie

Loving Lighting Local winner: Betsy M’s Christmas Cottage

It’s time for Loving Lighting Local and the reveal of this week’s winner. Let’s see who has the best lights on their block. The winning photo is from Betsy M. right here in Erie. Betsy sent us this great photo of her “Christmas Cottage.” She has bright LED lights wrapped around the whole house, plus […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Executive reacts after veto overturned

Some questions remain after members of Erie County Council voted on overturning a handful of vetoes from the Brenton Davis Administration. From the proposed $561 million budget for 2023, there are a few hang up’s with vetoes that Erie County Council voted on in their most recent meeting. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Five things to know about the end of Title 42

When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in October. […]
YourErie

Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down, majority says ‘yes’

Elon Musk has clashed with some users on multiple fronts and on Sunday, he asked Twitter users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.
YourErie

Winter checklist to save you from home and car troubles

With Old Man Winter right around the corner, taking the time to do your due diligence and be prepared for any challenges should be on your to-do list. Whether you’re at home or on the road, here are a few best practices to follow so you and your family can stay safe this winter season: […]
YourErie

Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight

From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
