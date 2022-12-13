Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
WIFR
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Female Stabbing Victim in Rockford
We have been sitting on this story for awhile now. RPD has not yet released any information. So we are going to post the info that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened overnight at an address on Furman. Initial reports are saying that a...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits a Utility Pole, And Allegedly Flees The Scene
Sources are reporting an accident with road closure. It happened today near Peter ave, near Charles. Initial reports are saying a light colored vehicle hit a utility pole. Unconfirmed reports are saying that the vehicle may have left the scene. Unknown on injuries. The pole was reported to be snapped...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford
Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : One Vehicle Rollover In Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police. Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition. According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : US Postal Vehicle Crashes in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of the 700 block of Riverside in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that a postal vehicle is reported to have crashed into a nearby ditch. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries. If you have any information, photos, video:
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident with injuries on the East side.
Sources are reporting an auto accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your...
Bond lowered for Rockford man accused in fatal crash with East High School student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homicide suspect Deahri Steele, 19, has been extradited to the Winnebago County Jail after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Detroit earlier this month, but it won’t cost him as much to bond out. According to Rockford Police, Steele fatally struck Mason Hada, then 16, in August 2021, who was on […]
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
Vehicle stolen from Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a vehicle was stolen from the Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road. Surveillance video reportedly shows the vehicle was stolen on Sunday. The theft was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not provide any details on the make or model of the stolen vehicle. No arrests have been made and...
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Photos: Janesville Police searching for suspects in dognapping
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are hoping the public can help them identify two people suspected in a dognapping incident on Monday. According to law enforcement, a man and a woman entered the Petland, at 2021 Humes Road, at 3:30 p.m. The woman then stashed a brown Dachshund puppy under her coat and left […]
