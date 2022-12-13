Read full article on original website
MARY RUTH COMBS
On the evening of Wednesday, December 14th Mary Ruth (Mittelhauser) Combs was welcomed into her eternal home. Mary Ruth was born on December 28, 1939, to Maynard and Ruth (McKenzie) Mittelhauser in Neelyville, MO. On August 11, 1957, she married the love of her life Ray Combs. When she was...
DOROTHY JEANETTE (GREIWE) HEIMSOTH
Dorothy Jeanette (Greiwe) Heimsoth, 90, of Concordia, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Grade School Kitchen or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
2022 SEDALIA CHRISTMAS LIGHT CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The winners of the city of Sedalia’s 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest were announced. The Xi Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council helped announce the winners of the contest. Michael Burdick captured first place, Brandon Hammond finished...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in Carroll County for the week of December 19-25. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -A bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creel Bridge,...
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA STUDENTS BRING CHRISTMAS STOCKINGS AND CARDS TO SERVICE MEMBERS AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
Saline County Career Center DECA marketing students brought Christmas stockings and cards to service members at Whiteman Air Force Base on Friday, December 16, 2022. Students Avery Evans, Michelle Lin, Kaylen Alvarez, Devin Hughes, Lauren Chaney-King, Ingrid Aguilar-Garcia, Kimberly Fuentes and Trevor Watkins along with DECA Advisor Kerry Henley and Community Volunteer Katie Shannon brought over 150 Christmas stockings to the service men and women of the base.
GLASGOW BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE REDUCTION OF WATER BILL FOR HIGH SCHOOL
The Glasgow Board of Aldermen approved the reduction of Glasgow High School’s water bill at a recent meeting. The water bill was originally in the amount of $15,851.68, with a reading of 1.6 million gallons used due to a leak. After meeting with school officials earlier, the city clerk...
SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE BOARD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING ON CLOSURE AND SALE OF HOSPITAL
The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES BALLOT ITEM FOR APRIL 2023 ELECTION
The Pettis County Commission approved an ordinance to put a tax on recreational marijuana on the April 2023 General Municipal Election ballot during its session on Friday, December 16. Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3 was approved during the November 2022 election, making recreational marijuana legal in the State of Missouri. The...
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS CONSIDERS PROPOSAL TO REPLACE FILTER MEDIA
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered a proposal to replace the filter media in three filters during its meeting on Friday, December 16. The proposal is a part of the board’s filter media project. The budget for the project is $195,000 Water Treatment Director Travis Boss recommended the board approve the proposal from C and C Environmental Services.
