The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.

SWEET SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO