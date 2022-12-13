Read full article on original website
Prevent frozen pipes by leaving small water stream running, ML&W says
The North Platte Water Department is reminding residents to leave their water running to prevent their pipes from freezing during next week’s expected below-zero cold snap. Leaving faucets on with just an 1/8-inch-wide stream will prevent a home’s main water service from freezing, Municipal Light & Water said in a press release.
Mid-Plains to consider dropping fire science program
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider discontinuing tne college's fire science program at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the North Platte Community College North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive. In other action, the board will:. Consider bids for NPCC South Campus...
Wallace man who robbed Gothenburg bank sentenced to 50 months in prison
A 27-year-old Wallace man will serve just over four years in federal prison for the armed robbery of the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg in August. Wesley S. Cassidy received the 50-month term in U.S. District Court on Friday. Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.
North Platte students' documentary focuses on Perkins County Canal project
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Art/Act: Educate Fellowship offered North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and his students. Willey and his NPHS visual arts students are making a documentary about the proposed completion of the Perkins County Canal, touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts — who appears in the film — as necessary after 128 years to ensure Nebraska gets its legal share of South Platte River water from Colorado.
U.S. Honor Flag joins Wreaths Across America tribute at Fort McPherson
MAXWELL — Below the white tombstones, row on row, green wreaths of memory sprouted on snow. Volunteers and relatives of deceased military veterans placed 4,662 such wreaths at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Saturday morning, the local fruits of the annual pre-Christmas Wreaths Across America drive. That topped last year’s...
Lincoln County Board to appoint department heads
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider appointments and salaries for the county’s department heads at Monday’s regular meeting. The annual requirement takes place once a year before the new calendar year begins. In other action, the commissioners will:. • Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the...
Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts
With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Blizzard finally quits Sandhills; bitter cold in North Platte next week
Incessantly strong winds and even more fresh snow kept the northern Sandhills Friday in the thrall of this week’s blizzard for one more day. The National Weather Service twice during the day extended the blizzard warning for eastern Cherry and all of Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties that had been in place since early Tuesday. It expired at 6 p.m. CT (5 p.m. MT).
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Carter Kelley hits game-winner as North Platte boys, girls beat Norfolk
Carter Kelley drained a game-winning 3 with six seconds left in overtime as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Norfolk 66-64 Saturday in North Platte. “We did a really, really great job of finding a way and hitting a big shot that means a lot to the team,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “Obviously we want to clean up our defense and play a little bit better, but I thought we overcame a lot of adversity tonight with foul trouble and foul situation and a physical game. I thought we managed that well too.”
Hershey girls, Ogallala boys win in Friday showdown
HERSHEY — Alex Beveridge scored a game-high 25 points and made six 3s as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Ogallala 69-46 Friday in Hershey. “The girls played really good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I feel like offensively, we did a really good job being more patient. We kind of were forced a little bit last week. This week, I feel like we let the game come to us, and they did a really good job.”
