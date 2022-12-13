Read full article on original website
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
Bangor High School piloting a new Wabanaki language course
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor High School will offer a new Wabanaki language and culture course in the spring semester of 2023. John Dennis, a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs, will co-teach over zoom with a teacher in the classroom, according to BHS principal Paul Butler. "We...
Christmas card campaign spreading cheer among assisted living residents
HARRINGTON, Maine — The holiday season can be one of the loneliest times of the year, especially for those who don't have a lot of contact with family and friends. An assisted living facility in Washington County is asking for the public's help to make Christmas special for some of its residents—one card at a time.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
Rockland community menorah vandalized
ROCKLAND, Maine — Community and religious leaders in Rockland are urging people to condemn the vandalism of a menorah on Main Street. The menorah was knocked over and bulbs were broken. The vandalism was discovered Wednesday, according to a joint statement from David Statman, board president of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, and Rockland Main Street executive director David Gogel.
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Maine's first in-person high school E-Sports state championships to be held Monday
AUBURN, Maine — Maine high school sports will open a new chapter Monday afternoon. For the first time ever, there will be in-person E-sports championships, hosted at Central Maine Community College. E-Sports or competitive video gaming has been a recognized sport by the Maine Principals' Association for a few...
Police Investigating Shooting In Hallowell, Maine
According to a report on the WABI website, police are investigating a shooting in Hallowell. The incident reportedly happened at the end of Second Street and it appears the suspect is known by the victim. As a result, police do not believe there is a danger to the public. There...
Bangor Public Works prepared for storm clean up despite staffing challenges
BANGOR, Maine — Cities and towns across Maine have been struggling with staffing shortages over the last year, and the city of Bangor is no exception. Its public works department has been working hard to bounce back from a lack of plow drivers and other staff. Aaron Huotari, Bangor...
A look inside the new $18M art center in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — Over the last few years, Waterville has been in the process of revitalizing its center with new businesses opening up and upgrading local colleges and public buildings. The Paul J. Schupft Art Center is set to open to the public this weekend. The project took more...
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
lcnme.com
Moody’s Gifts Founder Lived a Life of Food, Faith, and Family
Nancy Anne Moody Genthner, co-owner of Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Gifts in Waldoboro was what one community member called a guiding light. As a business owner, an author and an innovator, as a mentor and a mother, she led a life defined by a strong work ethic and the overarching importance of family.
Volunteers return to Mount Battie each year to light the Camden Star
CAMDEN, Maine — On any night in December, you can see it. A bright star, blazing low in the sky over the west side of Penobscot Bay. But this star is not a part of nature’s night sky. Instead, it is created by local volunteers in Camden, to shine the light of hope and community during the holiday season.
WMTW
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
observer-me.com
D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
Sweet Dreams Project brings pajamas and presents for children in Maine
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Every year, The Sweet Dreams Project takes over inside the Skowhegan Federated Church, filling rooms with presents that will be given to out to children in need. Deb Tanner, who founded the project in 2016, said community engagement each year just gets bigger and bigger. "We...
