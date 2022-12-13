ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

orangecountytribune.com

17 locals among OC leaders

The 2022 high school football season is over but the totaling up of statistics and honors has just begun. In Orange County, the leaders in passing, receiving. rushing and tackles listed 17 athletes from The Tribune’s coverage area of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Stanton and Westminster, as recorded by MaxPreps.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Main Street to “Flower Street”

The downtown area of Garden Grove is known as a location for special events such as the Strawberry Festival in the Village Green park and the Elvis Festival on Main Street. Now a third major gathering is planned for January: the “Flower Street on Historic Main Street.” Plans call for turning one block of Main, between Acacia Parkway and Garden Grove Boulevard, into a colorful flower extravaganza in keeping with similar events held in Vietnam.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Dec. 17, 2022

Here’s the Dec. 17, 2022 e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read, click the image below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, send us a request to orangecountribune@gmail.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID stats show good news

Statistics in three of four major categories of coronavirus metrics in Orange County showed declines this week. According to statistics released on Thursday by the county health care agency. the number of confirmed new cases is 3,466, compared to 4,449 last week. Deaths are at 14, down from 17 the previous week.
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

More rain, snow is coming to Southern California this weekend

Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet. Rain is back in the forecast for Southern California this weekend, and forecasters are expecting “widespread” rain through Monday. The coast and valleys can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, while local mountains and foothills are expected to get up to 6 inches of precipitation, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

12 people rescued from possible human smuggling boat in Huntington Beach

Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a small boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the 12 people on board were undocumented individuals. The passengers appeared to be suffering from possible seasickness, but the exact details of their ailments remained unclear, said the Huntington […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

