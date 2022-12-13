Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
17 locals among OC leaders
The 2022 high school football season is over but the totaling up of statistics and honors has just begun. In Orange County, the leaders in passing, receiving. rushing and tackles listed 17 athletes from The Tribune’s coverage area of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Stanton and Westminster, as recorded by MaxPreps.com.
orangecountytribune.com
Main Street to “Flower Street”
The downtown area of Garden Grove is known as a location for special events such as the Strawberry Festival in the Village Green park and the Elvis Festival on Main Street. Now a third major gathering is planned for January: the “Flower Street on Historic Main Street.” Plans call for turning one block of Main, between Acacia Parkway and Garden Grove Boulevard, into a colorful flower extravaganza in keeping with similar events held in Vietnam.
orangecountytribune.com
E-paper for Dec. 17, 2022
Here’s the Dec. 17, 2022 e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read, click the image below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, send us a request to orangecountribune@gmail.com.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
orangecountytribune.com
COVID stats show good news
Statistics in three of four major categories of coronavirus metrics in Orange County showed declines this week. According to statistics released on Thursday by the county health care agency. the number of confirmed new cases is 3,466, compared to 4,449 last week. Deaths are at 14, down from 17 the previous week.
Fatal head-on crash shuts down Harbor Boulevard in La Habra Heights
A fatal head-on crash in La Habra Heights shut down Harbor Boulevard on Thursday late afternoon.
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Fire burns Oceanside home, family members escape unharmed
A non-injury house fire Friday in Oceanside displaced six people, one cat, destroyed two cars and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage.
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
More rain, snow is coming to Southern California this weekend
Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet. Rain is back in the forecast for Southern California this weekend, and forecasters are expecting “widespread” rain through Monday. The coast and valleys can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, while local mountains and foothills are expected to get up to 6 inches of precipitation, according to […]
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
12 people rescued from possible human smuggling boat in Huntington Beach
Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a small boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the 12 people on board were undocumented individuals. The passengers appeared to be suffering from possible seasickness, but the exact details of their ailments remained unclear, said the Huntington […]
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to Fountain Valley students
Police are searching for a man accused of exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school. The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police. Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He was […]
Man and woman found dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday at UC Irvine in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
