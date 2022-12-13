Read full article on original website
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
It’s not going to be a fun Christmas for weather this year, as a winter storm followed by freezing temperatures is set for early Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections in advance can always change as the...
WGAL
Additional shelters open as temperatures drop
With colder temperatures on the way, Christian Churches United has opened two overnight shelters in Dauphin County. These walk-in shelters provide sleeping space for people on the street during the winter months, supporting Harrisburg's year-round shelter system. The women's overnight shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church on State...
Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm
Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
abc27.com
Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings, delays for portions of Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the abc27 viewing area in Pennsylvania. According to the NWS, this includes the counties Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Impacts due to this storm will make traffic very difficult. The time of the warning is from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m Friday.
WGAL
Next winter storm looming late week
High pressure is building in from the north and it keeps the colder air filtering in throughout our Tuesday. With that wind blowing throughout the day, temps stay below normal for this time of the year. Afternoon readings will top out in the middle 30s to around 40. The breeze will make it feel colder so keep the gloves and hat close. The bright side is that we'll see plenty of sunshine with this area of high pressure in control.
Winter weather advisory warns central Pa. will get snow, sleet and wind gusts Thursday
Central Pennsylvanians may want to try spending Thursday at home, as forecasters are calling for hours of snow, sleet, freezing rain and gusty winds. In a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service called for 1–3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. About one tenth of an inch of ice is expected.
skooknews.com
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued for Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Schuylkill County. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
WGAL
U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster
U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
WGAL
Hanukkah Extravaganza kicks off at the start of the holiday
Today marks the start of Hanukkah and a Susquehanna Valley organization is celebrating. The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg hosted a family "Chanukah Extravaganza" earlier today. “The Jewish community needs to feel strong and come together at a time when they can feel a little embattled by antisemitism not just...
WGAL
Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County
In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
WGAL
Route 23 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash shut down Route 23 in Lancaster County in both directions on Thursday morning as winter weather moved through the area. Route 23/Walnut Street was shut down in both directions between the Route 30 exit and Pleasure Road. It's not clear what caused the crash,...
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
abc27.com
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
WGAL
Cumberland County woman's mission to save injured hawk turns into wild ride
Sometimes, a good deed turns into quite a story. A Cumberland County woman has a tale to tell about her drive to Lancaster County along with an injured hawk. The red-tailed hawk is recovering at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after being hit by a car. "I just got off work....
Crash closes I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties
Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
WGAL
Lancaster County bridge closed after being damaged in crash
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is checking a bridge in Lancaster County that was damaged Friday by a crash. The crash happened at East Queen Street and Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township. The bridge is closed and PennDOT will decide when it can reopen.
WGAL
Crews battle fire in Lancaster County
Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
WGAL
Wreaths Across America: Wreaths arrive at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
ANNVILLE, Pa. — Tractor-trailers filled with wreaths arrived Friday morning at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County. All hands were on deck, taking the boxes of wreaths from the trucks. It's a part of Wreaths Across America and is a way to remember veterans during the holidays. "It's...
WBAL Radio
Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
