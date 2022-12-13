ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
EL PASO, TX
1017thepoint.com

UNION COUNTY FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN TEXAS

(Plano, TX)--The man who allegedly stole a Union County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and has been on the loose for the last month has been captured in Texas. 46-year-old Steven Lakes was arrested in a Dallas suburb. Local investigators had been working with the U.S. Marshal’s office. Lakes remained in jail in Texas Friday morning awaiting extradition back to Indiana, where he will face multiple felonies in both Union and Franklin County. Lakes had been flushed from a Connersville home during a drug investigation earlier this fall.
UNION COUNTY, IN
kgns.tv

Missing Texas man found in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX

