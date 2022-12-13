Read full article on original website
Monday morning top stories: LFR battles 2 apartment fires Sunday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly fire early yesterday morning. Crews found one person dead after a fire at the Madison Park Apartments on North MLK Blvd. Here’s what we know: 1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments...
Do You Know The Amazing Story Of Texas Grit Behind This Highway?
I've said it, and written about it, before and I'll probably do it again. The Texas panhandle has a unique way of taking the most mundane things, and injecting them with stories, legends, and history. For instance, do you know the amazing story behind this highway? It wasn't always easy...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
LPD releases name of driver who hit pole and died
Police in Lubbock, Texas located Erik Montgomery after a car crash.
Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Straight Hours…Twice!
For many Texans, a trip or two to the liquor store is a common occurrence during the holiday season. Margaritas and some mixed drinks may be on the menu for some gatherings with family and friends. When making plans on when to get those bottles of tequila, whiskey, or rum...
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
Moderate earthquake reported in West Texas, felt in Lubbock
A moderate earthquake struck early Friday evening in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
Texas man indicted on one count of aggravated rape of victim under age of 13
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Ahmad Hassan Smith, 31, of Texas on 1 Count of Aggravated Rape of a victim under the age 13. Smith is accused of sexually abusing the victim from 2008 to 2010 in...
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
UNION COUNTY FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN TEXAS
(Plano, TX)--The man who allegedly stole a Union County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and has been on the loose for the last month has been captured in Texas. 46-year-old Steven Lakes was arrested in a Dallas suburb. Local investigators had been working with the U.S. Marshal’s office. Lakes remained in jail in Texas Friday morning awaiting extradition back to Indiana, where he will face multiple felonies in both Union and Franklin County. Lakes had been flushed from a Connersville home during a drug investigation earlier this fall.
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
