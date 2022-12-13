Read full article on original website
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Richard B. Aguilar, 54, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for third-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,195. Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11,...
Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
County to hear requests from two Elko Summit property developers
ELKO -- Elko County Board of Commissioners will consider two actions this week related to developments along Lamoille Highway at Elko Summit. The board meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will consider a request from Ridge Top LLC for vacating a 50-foot right...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Temperatures plunge in Elko County
ELKO – Temperatures in parts of Elko County dipped Sunday morning to lows not seen for some time. The coldest spot was minus-24 at Charleston south of Jarbidge, according to a report posted by the National Weather Service. Ryndon dropped to minus-18. The temperature in Elko was around minus-12...
Nevada Kids Foundation 'making spirits brighter'
ELKO – Nevada Kids Foundation Inc. is conducting its first Making Spirits Brighter Donation Drive in Elko this month. Nevada Kids was founded in 2021 by Tyler Cornu, who grew up in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 2011. It is a nonprofit that provides essential items and resources to struggling youth.
Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada now supports 7,458 students in 13 schools
With the 2022-2023 school year half way completed and the holiday season upon us, it’s a good time to reflect and celebrate our students’ accomplishments and what’s ahead for our nonprofit, Communities in Schools (CIS). The school year kicked off with our CIS Greater School Supply Drive,...
Lee's Discount Liquor Owner Killed on US93A Found to be Drunk Before Crash
Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor that died in a fatal crash last year, is now said to have been driving with a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit. This is according to documents obtained by the investigative team at KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS 8 News Now.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 2. -10 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Leopard lookout: Glascock, Hall take 2nd
WELLS — During the Cody Louk Invitational, the Wells wrestling team earned a pair of impressive performances. At 132 pounds, sophomore Jake Glascock posted a 3-1 record with three pins and ranked second in the division. Following a bye, he beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall in 3:24...
Railroader rundown: Boys start 2-3, girls 2-5
CARLIN — Opening the winter season, the Carlin boys and girls basketball teams have each notched a pair of victories — the Railroaders starting 2-3 and the Lady Roaders going 2-5. Boys. As part of the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, the Railroaders opened the season at home...
