Argentina vs France free live stream: How to watch FIFA 2022 World Cup final online in Australia
The match everyone has been waiting for is here with the 2022 FIFA World Cup final set to take place in Qatar. Defending champions France will play South American giants Argentina with both nations looking to lift the title for a third time in their history. Two superstars of football...
Was The Gabba pitch good or bad for cricket? Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar divided over two-day Test
Australia's triumph over South Africa inside two days has caused plenty of debate across the cricket community, with all eyes on The Gabba curators for an extremely bowler-friendly pitch. In less than 150 overs during the first Test in Brisbane, 34 wickets fell between the two sides as the hosts...
What channel is Croatia vs Morocco on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup third place game on TV
Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Belgium were all slain by Croatia and Morocco. Now, the tournament's chief giant-killers clash for third place. The Atlas Lions' history-making run was finally ended at the semifinals by the defending champions, as France edged a determined Moroccan side. Croatia's lack of a goalscoring force finally...
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...
What time is World Cup final starting in USA? Argentina vs France schedule, kickoff details for 2022 FIFA soccer championship
After nearly a month of nonstop action, the World Cup final is upon us. It will feature two of the biggest players in the world, as France and Argentina square off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. For France, Kylian Mbappe will be the main player Argentina tries to contain. He...
World Cup final live: Argentina vs France score, highlights, result from 2022 FIFA championship
By now the world is intimately familiar with the stakes of the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France: a 35-year-old Lionel Messi is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Standing in Messi's way from the trophy in...
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
'Absolute disgrace' - World reacts to A-League Men madness as investigation begins after fan attack
An ugly pitch invasion during the Melbourne Derby on Saturday night has gone global with Australian football left reeling. The A-League Men (ALM) game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was suspended and eventually abandoned after just 20 minutes as a result of fans storming onto the field. City goalkeeper...
Lionel Messi World Cup goal record: Argentina star first player to score in every round of modern-format tournament
Another game, another record for Lionel Messi – not that the Argentina captain will have been thinking about this one in the slightest as he opened the scoring for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's emphatic first-half penalty beyond France goalkeeper...
Croatia vs. Morocco final score, result: Orsic wonderstrike gives Modric World Cup farewell bronze
Mislav Orsic's sublime goal towards the end of the first half gave Croatia a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco were without key defenders Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui and they began uncertainly before Josko Gvardiol converted a smartly worked set piece in the seventh minute. But Morocco centre-back Achraf Dari was left unmarked to hit back immediately.
Why is Julian Alvarez called 'Spider'? Explaining nickname for Argentina and Man City's World Cup star
If a forward playing in Manchester City's first team can be termed a relative unknown, Julian Alvarez has made his abilities crystal clear during a sensational debut FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina. The 22-year-old was directly involved in five goals between the group stage and the final, netting four...
Listen to and watch Argentina native Andres Cantor's emotional call of World Cup win for Telemundo
In the words of the legendary Andres Cantor — "iArgentina — campeones del mundo!" As it goes around the world, soccer (or football, for those beyond the U.S. border) tends to foster a deeply personal and emotional connection. That's only amplified around the World Cup, when the stakes could not be any higher.
Sergio Aguero gets to lift World Cup trophy as retired Argentina striker goes 'full John Terry'
Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero joined in the celebrations after La Albiceleste beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina have been busy celebrating their World Cup triumph after beating France on penalties in Qatar. Former striker Aguero has joined in with the team and...
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
