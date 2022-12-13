ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

1470 WMBD

Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices

PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria police sergeant resigns after 'altercation' with co-worker

A Peoria police officer has resigned after getting into what the chief calls an altercation with a co-worker. Chief Eric Echevarria says Sergeant Nate Adams resigned after a public dispute Thursday morning with a female officer at a "local establishment." Both were off-duty at the time. The Illinois State Police...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois Proud

wcbu.org

Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers

The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

wglt.org

Some Rivian workers see hope in unionization to address safety issues

The Rivian plant in Normal has hired 6,000 people in just the past two years. That staggering growth far exceeds what anyone could have expected when the mysterious startup first came to town asking for millions in tax breaks to reopen and retool the shuttered Mitsubishi auto plant. Now, six...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days

Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

25newsnow.com

Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin author’s self-published book of life lessons available

PEKIN, Ill. – Writing a book turned out to be cathartic for a longtime Pekin resident. Patricia Nimmo wrote “Running Blind In Traffic” — and it’s been out since September. “You’re going to possibly learn that you need to look back before you can look...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Car hits West Bluff house

PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
PEORIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
MACON COUNTY, IL

