US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
FTC fines Fortnite maker Epic Games $520M over children’s privacy and item shop charges
The $520 million payment is divided into two settlements: The COPPA fine amounts to $275 million, which is the largest-ever penalty for violating an FTC rule. The FTC also fined Epic $245 million to refund customers for what it calls “dark patterns and billing practices.” Epic says it will pay both of these fines, the latter of which will be the FTC’s largest-ever refund amount in a gaming case.
Foundation raises $7M to return ‘sovereignty’ to a chaotic crypto world
The company’s main product, Passport, costs $260 and looks like a mid-2000s Vertu luxury phone, but is, in fact, a hardware crypto wallet built with security and a mobile-first approach in mind. “The entire cryptocurrency space is built on a foundation of open source. It only works because it’s...
YouTube to launch Courses in edtech push in India
At its annual India conference on Monday, Google unveiled Courses, a feature that will seek to bring structured learning experience on YouTube. Teachers will be able to publish and organize their videos and provide text reading materials and questions right on the video app. They will be allowed to offer the content for free or charge a fee, the company said.
Salon software Mangomint raises $13M as it booms in post-COVID labor shortage
Mangomint recently surpassed 200,000 monthly appointments across more than 1,000 locations in Canada and the U.S., spurred by user growth during the pandemic. Investors have taken notice and funded its $13 million Series A round, which was led by OpenView Venture Partners, the Boston-based VC firm known for backing companies propelled by “product-led growth”, and joined by startup300 as well as existing angels.
Important that India’s regulations provide legal and innovation certainty to firms, Google CEO says
India, which legalized several amendments to the nation’s IT rules after contentious back and forth with many tech giants last year, is in the process of shaping and shipping several other key regulatory frameworks that seek to bring a series of major changes to how telecom services, on-demand video players and firms in other sectors operate and handle consumers’ data.
Audit firm Mazars ceases proof-of-reserves work for Binance and others
Mazars appeared a few times in crypto news over the past few weeks because it started issuing those reports for cryptocurrency exchanges. The idea is that exchanges could reassure their users after the FTX downfall. Mazars also used Merkle trees so that users could check that their crypto assets are included in the report by entering a hash.
Meta abused its dominant market position to benefit Facebook Marketplace, EU’s initial findings show
The Commission’s Statement of Objections also points to “unfair trading conditions” related to how it uses data gleaned from rival online classified ads services. Today’s announcement comes some 18 months after both the EC and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced separate but collaborative efforts to investigate whether Meta was abusing its dominant market position, leveraging data from its social network to give itself an unfair advantage over rivals in the online classified ads space. The CMA revealed back in August that it would be proceeding with its case against Meta, and the EC is now following suit.
WhatsApp lets you undo ‘Delete for Me’ in case you hit that button too quickly
The new feature, called ‘accidental delete,’ brings a five-second window to let users reverse the action of deleting messages for their own in an individual or group chat and delete them for everyone. Users sometimes land in a situation when they accidentally tap the ‘Delete for Me’ button...
Zeekr files for an IPO, Elon sells more Tesla shares and a message to readers
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Welp, it’s been quite a year for transportation, hasn’t it? The Inflation Reduction Act, the SPAC fallout, the first deliveries from EV startups, Tesla’s factory expansion and FSD beta software rollout, layoffs and consolidation in the autonomous vehicle industry along with some huge commercial AV launch milestones were some of the big news events in 2022.
Google brings multi-search and in-video search features to India
The feature will allow users to use a photo of a clothing pattern, for instance, and add text like “dress” to look up dresses with that pattern. Multisearch was first announced in April, and the company made it available to US-based users in October. The search giant separately...
Google introduces India’s DigiLocker integration to Files app to access official documents
At the annual Google for India conference on Monday, Google announced its partnership with the Indian government to roll out the DigiLocker integration within the Files app. The search giant also announced a machine learning-based model that will help identify and organize important files including official documents and government ID cards.
Google can now read your doctor’s bad handwriting
Now Google is having a go at translating those unfathomable texts. The search giant announced at its annual conference in India Monday that it is working with pharmacists to work out the handwriting of doctors. The feature, which will be rolled out on Google Lens, will allow users to either...
Waymo opens Phoenix airport rides to the public, doubles downtown service area
The developments come a month after Waymo first began offering its robotaxi service to the airport — or rather an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station — for trusted testers, riders who have been vetted by the company and have signed non-disclosure agreements. “This...
Twitter is a mess, so former employees are creating Spill as an alternative
“We were the only two Black guys in there, and we were like, ‘Hey, we’ll be friends!'” said Terrell, who served as the platform’s global head of Social & Editorial until last month, when he was one of thousands of employees laid off upon Elon Musk’s takeover. Brown was a product manager lead at Twitter working on machine learning, but left Twitter in 2020 to found Meroxa, a Series A startup that makes it easier for companies to build their data pipelines.
Support King, banned by FTC, linked to new phone spying operation
A groundbreaking FTC order in 2021 banned the stalkerware app SpyFone, its parent company Support King, and its chief executive Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance industry. The order, unanimously approved by the regulator’s five sitting commissioners, also demanded that Support King delete the phone data it illegally collected and notify victims that its app was secretly installed on their device.
Censorship, lockdowns, arbitrary bans — Twitter is turning into the China of social media
When Elon Musk bought Twitter and took it private in October, I figured we’d have a while before things took a turn. Then, after he laid off about half the company’s employees, that estimate shortened a bit. Now, after last night’s Spaces brouhaha, during which Musk confronted journalists...
