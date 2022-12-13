Read full article on original website
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Health CARES ambassadors donate blankets to homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health and the University Medical Center in partnership with El Paso Children’s Hospital, collected and donated warm winter blankets for those in need this holiday season. On Monday, Dec. 12, over 350 blankets were delivered to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. CARES from the Heart is an engagement […]
Celebrate Hanukkah at Downtown Plaza de Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, Dec. 18, hundreds of local residents will kick off the holiday of Hanukkah at the Downtown Plaza de Las Cruces as they observe the kindling of the Menorah. The free event begins at 4 p.m. and will be open to everyone. The event will be featuring family train rides […]
cbs4local.com
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
elpasomatters.org
Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip
Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
KVIA
El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions. El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.
cbs4local.com
26th annual Trunk of H.O.P.E event to give El Paso children toys for Christmas
For 26 years Operation Hope has hosted a Christmas giveaway and this year is no different. The non-profit organization will partner up with the A&A All the Way Foundation and the El Paso County Sheriff's Foundation to host this year's Trunk of Hope. The event is free and will be...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
lascrucescvb.org
A Doggy Day Out! Pet friendly things to do with your dog in Las Cruces, NM
We all know that we need a good date with our dog every once in a while. Playing fetch and rolling in the dirt are great past times, but sometimes we need to switch it up! Luckily, Las Cruces has several different things that both you and our pup will enjoy for a special doggy day out.
elpasomatters.org
How to donate items, volunteer time for migrants in El Paso
El Paso’s humanitarian organizations need help as they aid migrants who are passing through El Paso, and with border crossings expected to rise next week when public health policy Title 42 lifts, community leaders are predicting a situation that will require all hands on deck. One of the biggest...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
krwg.org
Las Cruces has resources to address homelessness and addiction
Recently, I visited a Hispanic-owned small business. Insults were scrawled on the wall with human excrement. Police still hadn’t showed. The owner, Carlos, was standing by the wall and an overturned garbage can. He’s a gentle guy, not looking for trouble. Two homeless drug addicts frequently spend the night at this business. They leave behind needles and other trash, and also urine and feces.
Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
cbs4local.com
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
cbs4local.com
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
krwg.org
Artist moves public art project to NMSU property
Kathy Morrow is a Las Cruces resident and an artist who created a public rock sculpture across the Tortugas Dam. Her art had to be moved due to upcoming construction plans, but with the help of volunteers, her artwork is being reconfigured in front of the NMSU Golfcourse Clubhouse. Morrow...
KVIA
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
