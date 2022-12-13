Read full article on original website
WTVC
25-year-old Murfreesboro man with medical condition found safe, says TBI
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:55 P.M.:. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that they have found Cameron Delgado and he is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 25-year-old Cameron Delgado. Delgado is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds,...
WTVC
Heartbreak at home for Chattanooga; Bruins beat Mocs 83-79 in OT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs hosted the Belmont Bruins in McKenzie Arena, with a six-game win streak on the line. Unfortunately for the Mocs they would fall just short, as they lost 83-79 in overtime. Transfer Jake Stephens had another monster performance for the Mocs, as he put...
WTVC
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
WTVC
Man on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list turns himself in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to our affiliate WKRN, earlier this week a man turned himself in to police after he made an appearance on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list several weeks in a row. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said that, 30-year-old Enrico Groves Jr. was wanted on...
WTVC
Councilman proposes $50M of stadium money goes toward DCS amid crisis
A Metro councilman suggests Mayor Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium. But this is only if Governor Lee agrees to use it to address problems in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS). The resolution from...
WTVC
Georgia gas prices continue decline for Christmas week
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia continue to drop as the Christmas holiday approaches this week. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, marking a 10-cent decrease from a week ago. The average is also 36 cents less than...
WTVC
Dry & chilly weekend, then tracking possible Arctic blast later next week
A chilly night ahead with a clear sky and overnight temperatures through Saturday Morning ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. A chilly, but dry weekend ahead. Partly sunny on Saturday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low/mid 40s. A little more sun on Sunday with a morning low from 28 to 32 and afternoon high in the mid 40s.
