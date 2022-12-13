ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
Police: 34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
