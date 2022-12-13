Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
State of Texas to help City of El Paso bus migrants out of the city
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBS4) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
Las Palmas Medical Center staff to facilitate turkey donation to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the 10th consecutive year, employees of Las Palmas Medical Center volunteered to load turkeys onto a donation truck that will be given to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community.
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
Mexican Consulate in El Paso, City of El Paso host Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City of El Paso are hosting a Posada Navidena at WinterFest on Saturday. There will be Folklorico dancing, a homage to Juan Gabriel, and a pastorela navideña at at San Jacinto Plaza. There will also...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Affidavit:Teen driving 'very fast' before deadly pedestrian crash involving LC student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest affidavit report stated that a teen is accused of driving "really fast" before hitting an Organ Mountain High School student who later died. Officers arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Officials identified the victim as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado who was a student...
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
El Pasoans at WinterFest reflect on migrants sleeping on the nearby streets
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, celebrations are ramping up in the Borderland. However, it’s a very different story for the hundreds of migrants, both young and old, who are camped out in El Paso’s streets amid the latest massive migrant surge.
El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
Mayor: 'We know the influx on Wednesday will be incredible', declares state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For weeks now both Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said there was no reason to declare a state of emergency to address the migrant crisis at our border. Today in a press conference Leeser believed migrant arrivals are no...
El Paso's new DA Bill Hicks to transfer private clients before taking oath of office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s former district attorney may officially be out of the office however there are some procedural steps in place before the next district attorney can take over. Bill Hicks was appointed as El Paso’s new district attorney by Governor Greg Abbott on...
El Pasoans wake up early to watch World Cup with the Locomotives at Union Draft House
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the World Cup kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning one might think such an early game might stop people from heading out to watch the soccer match. However, fans filled up the Union Draft House on the west side of El Paso to...
Police: 34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
Horizon City PD arrest man accused of hitting person with beer bottle, fleeing from police
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Horizon City police arrested a man accused of throwing a beer bottle at a person's face and leading officers on a pursuit Friday morning. Raul David Meza, 26, is charged with aggravated arrest with a deadly weapon and evading arrest in a vehicle. An...
