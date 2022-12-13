How Purdue, Illinois football players reacted to Boilermakers' Ryan Walters hire
Purdue announced the hiring of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as the Boilermakers new head coach Tuesday. While the hiring was met with mixed reactions from some Purdue fans, a few current Boilermakers welcomed their new head coach via social media as his former Illinois players bid farewell and good luck.
Doyel:Purdue hiring a defensive guy as head coach? Weird. Hiring Ryan Walters? Wonderful.
