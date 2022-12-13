(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO