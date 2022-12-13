Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
Kearney Hub
UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays video
Students from the University of Nebraska, Kearney, raised money, toys, and books for the nonprofit, Compass. The project was taken on by University of Nebraska at Kearney students in Dr. Jeanne Stolzer's Child and Adolescent Development class.
Kearney Hub
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
Kearney Hub
David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma
KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone. It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
Kearney Hub
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
KSNB Local4
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (8) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
Kearney Hub
UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening. If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game. “Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head...
iheart.com
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
gifamilyradio.com
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
Kearney Hub
Second-half rally lifts Kearney High girls over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Sparked by an 11-0 run in the second half, the Kearney High girls rallied to beat Papillion-La Vista 55-43 Saturday evening at KHS. The Bearcats (4-2) trailed after taking a 2-0 lead, by as many as six points. WIth two minutes left in the third quarter, Kearney still trailed, 30-25.
