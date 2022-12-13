MRI confirms it: Kyler Murray has torn ACL and is done for season, may miss part of 2023

Before he knew the full severity of Kyler Murray’s knee injury, Kliff Kingsbury knew it was bad.

“It doesn’t look good,” the Cardinals coach said after his team’s 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Kingsbury was right. The news wasn’t good at all.

On Tuesday, he announced what everyone already had been speculating – that an MRI exam revealed Murray had indeed suffered a torn ACL. Not only will it end his 2022 season early but could make the team’s franchise quarterback miss a significant portion of the 2023 season as well.

Kingsbury said he has yet to huddle with the team’s medical staff to discuss any timeframes for Murray’s return, but said the injury is devastating for Murray and the entire organization.

“Yeah, (it’s been) a difficult year, obviously, from the beginning with not doing much in training camp with the (sore) wrist and then COVID and then having a tough stretch, offensively, and not playing as well as we thought we could,” Kingsbury said. “I really thought against the Chargers (two weeks ago) our rhythm was a little bit better and was excited about these last five games.

“So, to not be able to kind of build off that is disappointing and just tough for all parties involved.”

Veteran backup Colt McCoy will handle the starting duties for the final four weeks of the season. The Cardinals also have Trace McSorley at quarterback and on Tuesday, reportedly signed former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad as insurance.

The likely best-case scenario for Murray, assuming his surgery goes smoothly, and he doesn’t have any setbacks in his forthcoming lengthy rehab process, is a potential return to the practice field sometime in September or October. Even then, he might need multiple more weeks after that before he’s even close to playing in a game again.

Kingsbury couldn’t say where Murray would do the bulk of his rehab work after undergoing surgery, which as of early Tuesday afternoon had yet to be scheduled. Will he rehab under the supervision of the Cardinals’ training staff at the team’s Tempe headquarters or with his own group of folks near his offseason home in Dallas?

“That’s an interesting question,” Kingsbury said. “We haven’t gotten that far on it yet, but I’m sure whoever it’s with it will be done well. He wants to come back, in talking to him last night, bigger, stronger and faster than ever.”

Kingsbury said he talked with Murray late Monday night and although he wouldn’t share any details about that conversation, the message was clear:

“I just wanted him to make sure he knew how much we appreciate him and that we’ll get through this thing,” Kingsbury said. “He’s never been through this type of serious injury, so it will be a new challenge for him but it’s one in that talking to him last night he’s up for the challenge.”

Murray suffered the injury in a non-contact situation, falling to the ground on the third play from scrimmage while attempting to make a cut on a short scramble.

“Every time you see a non-contact injury you know it’s worse,” Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said after the game, adding, “Kyler puts a lot into this. He’s been preparing his butt off to get back after the hamstring injury, so for that to happen, I hate that for him. I know he’ll recover and get back to himself.”

Will he?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow managed to make a seamless return from ACL surgery a year ago to help his team get to the Super Bowl. But Burrow and Murray are not the same type of quarterbacks. Burrow doesn’t rely on his legs to escape trouble and create plays like Murray. His skill set is completely unique.

“He’s so dynamic as a quarterback,” Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon told ESPN after Monday night’s game. “First of all, I just want to send blessings out to him. He’s a great player, a really, really good player. He’s so dynamic whether it’s run or pass. Nobody’s Kyler. Colt McCoy is a great quarterback, a really good quarterback, but he’s not Kyler Murray so we could put a little more pressure on him.”

The Patriots sacked McCoy six times Monday night and with a retread offensive line missing all but one of its starters from the beginning of the season, the key from here on out will be for McCoy to get the ball out as quickly as possible to avoid more hits.

Undoubtably, there will be people who question how much this injury could change some of the intangible elements that Murray brings to the Cardinals.

Known for his cat-quick, twitchy moves to elude pressure in the pocket and his signature speed in open space, will he be willing and able to still scoot around at a frenetic pace like Might Mouse? Might he possibly lose some of that jet-pack propulsion? Will he even want to try running around as much as he did during his first four NFL seasons?

In Kingsbury’s opinion, nothing will change about the Murray dynamic.

“I think that’s just part of the challenge,” he said. “Both of us heard enough this year to be highly motivated for the offseason and I know he will be, too. Those (ACL) surgeries have been proven recently that guys are coming back faster and stronger, and I know he’s excited about that prospect.”

It won’t be the same over the final month of the season, however.

“It’s very tough. That’s our guy, man,” running back James Conner said of Murray. “The work he puts in, how much the game means to him, how much he wants to be out there. So for him to go down … that’s my brother so it sucks. I feel for him.”

Notes

Kingsbury said defensive end Zach Allen, who left the game Monday with a hand injury, probably will be out against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

He did say cornerback Marco Wilson, who left with a stinger, should be available this week.

*The Cardinals announced they have released cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. Arizona acquired him in late August from the Raiders in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in next year’s draft.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: MRI confirms it: Kyler Murray has torn ACL and is done for season, may miss part of 2023