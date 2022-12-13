ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cameron Saaiman wants on London card, then will make push for UFC South Africa

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Cameron Saaiman beat Steven Koslow with third-round TKO Saturday to open up the preliminary card at UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Saaiman, a Dana White’s Contender Series product who picked up a win and bonus in his UFC debut.

Steven Koslow vs. Cameron Saaiman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8nMj_0jhWDS2W00
Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) reacts to after fighting Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow via TKO (punches, knees) – Round 3, 4:13

Updated records: Saaiman (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Koslow (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Although Koslow landed five takedowns, Saaiman outstruck him 105-20.

Saaiman on the fight's key moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPrk7_0jhWDS2W00
Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) fights Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“I definitely underestimated how tight he was on the ground. I do have a lot of faith in my grappling, as well, but he was super tight. A lot of stuff we wanted to implement just took a little longer.”

Saaiman on getting his debut win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CTWy_0jhWDS2W00
Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) reacts during the fight against Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“(I’m) super grateful for the whole experience. It’s been absolutely amazing. We’ve been here for 12 days. Traveling from South Africa is a tall task – acclimatizing and all that. It’s been really awesome. Fight Week was absolutely amazing.”

Saaiman on what he wants next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKFFs_0jhWDS2W00
Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) fights Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“After this experience, coming off the Contender Series jumping onto a pay-per-view card, it comes with a lot of pressure. Going through this, I know I can handle that. I want to go to London. I want to experience their fans just like I experienced the Vegas ones, and I think that’s a massive card I would like to be a part of.”

To hear more from Saaiman, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

Gallery

Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow at UFC 282: Best photos

Gallery

UFC 282: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Greg Norman would rather run his mouth than run the numbers, and it’s easy to see why

With his carefully curated image of a man swaggering across the global stage disrupting industries, dictating terms and settling scores, Greg Norman exhibits a delusion common among courtiers who imagine themselves in the vein of those for whom they labor. But far from earning comparison to MBS, or even with Yasir al-Rumayyan, the Crown Prince’s bagman at Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Norman increasingly calls to mind another legendary figure from the region: Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants savagely troll Taylor Heinicke on Twitter after Week 15 win

The New York Giants didn’t just beat their division rivals in their biggest game of the year on Sunday night. They savagely trolled the Commanders’ quarterback afterwards. Following their 20-12 win over Washington at FedExField, the Giants’ official Twitter account took a shot at Taylor Heinicke with an absolutely perfect tweet – one that perhaps not everyone understood at first glance.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy