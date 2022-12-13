William Andrew Armstrong passed from his earthly life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Willie, as he was known, was born in Merced, Calif., on August 17, 1944 to James Henry Armstong and Elma (McDonald) Armstrong. They moved to Oklahoma when Bill was very young. He graduated from Caddo High School. He went on to serve his country in the Navy and the Air Force.

