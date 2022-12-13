ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

bryancountypatriot.com

Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again

DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Multi-family housing project announced in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore silo transformed into massive work of art

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — It's a downtown Ardmore art installation that can be seen and appreciated for miles around. The Chickasaw Nation, the Ardmore Beautification Council and Bluebonnet Feeds worked together in a year-long process to bring a mural by Dr. Bob Palmer to life. The image — depicting...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

City of Ardmore implements electronic bill pay service

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ardmore announced the launch of its new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud. In a press release, the city said the billing service will offer customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility, municipal court, contract, fees, and permits bills online.
ARDMORE, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

William A. Armstrong

William Andrew Armstrong passed from his earthly life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Willie, as he was known, was born in Merced, Calif., on August 17, 1944 to James Henry Armstong and Elma (McDonald) Armstrong. They moved to Oklahoma when Bill was very young. He graduated from Caddo High School. He went on to serve his country in the Navy and the Air Force.
CADDO, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Lea Ann Throckmorton

Lea Ann Throckmorton, 57, of Durant, Okla., formally of St. Joseph, Mo., passed away December 8, 2022 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. Lea Ann was born April 23, 1965 in St. Joseph to Bob and JoAnn Finney. She was a 1983 graduate of Central High School. She graduated from Missouri Western State University in 1987 with an Associate’s Degree in Banking and Finance and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Large police presence at residential near Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be a swatting. PD made contact with the...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

High speed internet option coming to Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Dobson Fiber took another step toward its plan to provide faster internet for the people and businesses of Durant. "Faster internet is definitely beneficial to the community," said a student named Cameron. Faster internet means better productivity all across rural Oklahoma. "We are announcing our...
DURANT, OK
kswo.com

Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
DUNCAN, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Billie Browder

Billie Browder, “PaPa” Bill, was born on January 21, 1942, in Dallas, Texas to Haskell Jack and Mary Melissa (Groomer) Browder. Billie passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Durant, Okla. at the age of 80. Billie attended school at Claypool and graduated from Ringling High School...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Wanda Lou Harris

Wanda Lou Harris, longtime resident of Colbert, Okla., quietly slipped away to heaven with her son by her side at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas at the age of 83 on December 9, 2022. Wanda was born March 27, 1939 in Yuba, Okla., to James Calvin and Bessie Nina...
COLBERT, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Naomi Fumero

Naomi Fumero of Durant, Okla., passed on to Glory on December 11, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Havana, Cuba, to Miguel Enrique and Pastora Luisa Vergara de Lavin. Naomi married Manuel Gregorio Fumero in Havana, Cuba, on July 21, 1961. Naomi...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning

(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

