bryancountypatriot.com
Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again
DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
KTEN.com
Multi-family housing project announced in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
KTEN.com
Ardmore silo transformed into massive work of art
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — It's a downtown Ardmore art installation that can be seen and appreciated for miles around. The Chickasaw Nation, the Ardmore Beautification Council and Bluebonnet Feeds worked together in a year-long process to bring a mural by Dr. Bob Palmer to life. The image — depicting...
KXII.com
City of Ardmore implements electronic bill pay service
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ardmore announced the launch of its new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud. In a press release, the city said the billing service will offer customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility, municipal court, contract, fees, and permits bills online.
kswo.com
‘Move Duncan’ looks to incentivize people to move to Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) says they hope a new program will incentivize people to move to Stephens County. The “Move Duncan” program is a “talent relocation incentive” being provided for people who move to Stephens County to work and buy a home.
bryancountypatriot.com
William A. Armstrong
William Andrew Armstrong passed from his earthly life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Willie, as he was known, was born in Merced, Calif., on August 17, 1944 to James Henry Armstong and Elma (McDonald) Armstrong. They moved to Oklahoma when Bill was very young. He graduated from Caddo High School. He went on to serve his country in the Navy and the Air Force.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
bryancountypatriot.com
Lea Ann Throckmorton
Lea Ann Throckmorton, 57, of Durant, Okla., formally of St. Joseph, Mo., passed away December 8, 2022 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. Lea Ann was born April 23, 1965 in St. Joseph to Bob and JoAnn Finney. She was a 1983 graduate of Central High School. She graduated from Missouri Western State University in 1987 with an Associate’s Degree in Banking and Finance and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing.
KXII.com
Large police presence at residential near Austin College
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be a swatting. PD made contact with the...
KTEN.com
High speed internet option coming to Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Dobson Fiber took another step toward its plan to provide faster internet for the people and businesses of Durant. "Faster internet is definitely beneficial to the community," said a student named Cameron. Faster internet means better productivity all across rural Oklahoma. "We are announcing our...
kswo.com
Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
bryancountypatriot.com
Billie Browder
Billie Browder, “PaPa” Bill, was born on January 21, 1942, in Dallas, Texas to Haskell Jack and Mary Melissa (Groomer) Browder. Billie passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Durant, Okla. at the age of 80. Billie attended school at Claypool and graduated from Ringling High School...
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
bryancountypatriot.com
Wanda Lou Harris
Wanda Lou Harris, longtime resident of Colbert, Okla., quietly slipped away to heaven with her son by her side at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas at the age of 83 on December 9, 2022. Wanda was born March 27, 1939 in Yuba, Okla., to James Calvin and Bessie Nina...
bryancountypatriot.com
Naomi Fumero
Naomi Fumero of Durant, Okla., passed on to Glory on December 11, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Havana, Cuba, to Miguel Enrique and Pastora Luisa Vergara de Lavin. Naomi married Manuel Gregorio Fumero in Havana, Cuba, on July 21, 1961. Naomi...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
KXII.com
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
