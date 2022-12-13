ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Here’s what to know about the races to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat in Congress

By Dean Mirshahi
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrats in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will vote next week for the party’s nominee in the Feb. 21 special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s seat.

The state party’s 4th Congressional District Committee voted Monday to hold a firehouse primary — a primary run by the party — on Dec. 20 to select the candidate.

Registered voters in the 4th District who consider themselves a Democrat can go to one of eight locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast a ballot for the candidate of their choice during the one-day primary. These locations include:

  • Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868
  • Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St, Richmond, VA 23224
  • Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
  • IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs VA 23075
  • Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg, VA 23803
  • Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23234
  • Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry, VA 23883
  • Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030

Voters need to bring one form of identification required by the state before casting a ballot in the primary.

READ MORE: Gov. Youngkin sets special election to fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat

Virginia’s Republican Party’s 4th Congressional District Committee will have a Dec. 17 party canvass with ranked-choice voting to select the GOP candidate.

The canvass — essentially a party-run primary — will be held at the Life Christian Academy (1221 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters list candidates on their ballots in order of preference for the ranked-choice voting method. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the first-place votes, they are declared the winner of the race.

If not, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and voters who had that person as their top pick will have their next choice counted during the next round. The process continues until a candidate receives a majority of the votes.

A look at Virginia’s 4th District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236Z3J_0jhWDOkq00
Virginia’s 4th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District remains a Democratic stronghold despite changes after the state’s redistricting process. In November, Rep. McEachin won reelection in the new district with nearly 65% of the vote.

The city of Richmond still has the largest share of voters in the 4th Congressional District, but the new boundaries moved west to include Brunswick County. The district still encompasses the cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights.

  • Localities added to new 4th District: Brunswick
  • Localities no longer in the 4th District: Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk

Democrats running for the 4th District seat

A number of Democratic candidates have already filed paperwork or announced plans to run for the party’s nomination in the special election, including three state lawmakers, a former state delegate and a businessman.

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, announced his candidacy on Monday.

On Tuesday, State Senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey , two Richmond Democrats, also announced their bids to fill McEachin’s seat.

Joseph Preston , an attorney and former Democratic state delegate, and Tavorise Marks , a civil rights advocate and entrepreneur who previously ran for the House of Delegates, also announced plans to run for the seat.

Elliott Cox-Wardrick, a social worker and company owner, told 8News he filed paperwork to run, and his campaign is collecting signatures ahead of the Friday deadline. “I’ve always thought of running for office,” he said, adding that mental health would be his focus if elected.

Democrats running for the seat need to pay a $3,480 filing fee (2% of the $174,000 starting salary of a Congress member), submit 150 signatures from registered voters in the district and a declaration of candidacy to the 4th District committee by noon on Dec. 16, according to the Democratic Party of Virginia .

Republicans running for the 4th District seat

Virginia’s Republican Party announced on Dec. 14 that the GOP nominee in the special election would be picked through a Dec. 17 party canvass with ranked-choice voting.

Republicans Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin in November, and Dale Sturdifen , a former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman, are running to be the GOP nominees.

Sturdifen, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and retired state police officer, told 8News his life is “about service” and that he feels he will connect with more people across the district, not just Republicans.

Stay with 8News for updates.

