Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins native Aidan Thompson living the dream for Denver hockey

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

Aidan Thompson’s goals are clear — he wants to win both a national championship and the Stanley Cup.

For a 20-year-old kid from Fort Collins, he’s in about as good of a position he could possibly be in. He plays for the defending national champions and current No. 1 team in college hockey and in a few years, could be suiting up for the Chicago Blackhawks, one of the premier organizations in the NHL for a long time.

But coaches don’t want players to ever get ahead of themselves and Thompson was no different.

“When he enters the year, you try and temper the expectations a little bit,” DU coach David Carle said Tuesday. “But I think he’s done a really nice job. He’s very competitive. You’re seeing more of his natural abilities and skill come out (in) practice and we’ll start to see that in games a little bit more.”

Thompson’s natural talent certainly showed up this past weekend as he scored the game-winning goal in overtime to complete a weekend sweep on the road against Minnesota Duluth.

“It was pretty cool,” Thompson told The Denver Gazette. “(My) parents are from Minnesota so I had a lot of family there.”

The freshman has been centering the third line since he made his debut and return from injury in early November. Although there’s been some changes recently with star sophomore Carter Mazur joining his line, Thompson’s production has remained steady as he’s already tallied 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in his first 10 collegiate games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWT2m_0jhWDJLD00
Denver Pioneers forward Carter Mazur (34) waits for a faceoff during a game against St. Cloud State on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Magness Arena in Denver.  Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

“I think we’ve got such good forwards on the team, so anybody I play with we’re gonna have an impact,” Thompson said. “Playing with Mazur, playing with (Tristan) Broz, playing with Jared (Wright), it’s been good.”

It’s been a long road to this point for Thompson. He was committed to play for the Pioneers for over five years and Carle knows how rare that is.

“Usually when that happens, the player doesn’t come to the school they’re committed to,” Carle said with a laugh.

“We committed him very young, before the rule change of being able to offer and even talk to sophomore-age kids. He could’ve certainly come last year, but we felt like another year in the USHL — when we all sat down and talked about it, the pros and cons — would be the best thing for Aidan long-term. He had that a year ago and he comes in ready to step right into a very good lineup and contribute from day one.”

It may only be a few months into his first season of college hockey, but Thompson is on track to achieving all he wants to as a hockey player.

“Growing up in Colorado, I was always watching the Pios so being able to play here, it’s just been a dream come true,” Thompson said.

Carle reaches century mark

Saturday's overtime win not only gave DU its fifth in a row, but was also David Carle's 100th win as the head coach as he becomes just the fifth in program history to reach that mark.

Carle joins the legendary Murray Armstrong (460 career wins), George Gwozdecky (443), Ralph Backstrom (182) and his predecessor Jim Montgomery (125) to accomplish that feat.

“Proud of that and our staff and players’ efforts to continue what’s been going on for a really long time here," Carle said. "As I told the players, they win games. We just try and put them in situations to have success. You don’t win that many games without really good players and really good recruiting."

Carle's never been one for personal achievements during his time as the DU coach and this milestone is no different. In fact, he's got his eye on a number that has one less zero in it.

"The number that we all care about is 10 (national championships) and once we get that one I’ll be a lot happier," Carle said.

Denver is back at Magness Arena this weekend for one final series in 2022. The Pioneers (14-4-0, 8-2-0 NCHC) host Lindenwood (4-10-0) for a two-game set, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Fans can listen to both games on 104.3 the Fan, while Friday's game will be televised on Altitude 2 and Saturday's on Evoca TV.

Coming in on a five-game winning streak, DU has a chance to head into the holiday break with some real momentum with plenty of tough conference games to come early in the new year.

“It’s a big weekend heading into break," sophomore forward Tristan Broz told The Denver Gazette. "It’s a good opportunity to have some momentum heading into winter break and have a good feeling throughout that time off.”

