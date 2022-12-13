Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
WHSV
VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s helping finding the person suspected of a hit-and-run and assault incident on Friday evening in Augusta County. In a statement released by VSP, the victim said he was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7...
wina.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Augusta Free Press
Historic home catches fire in Downtown Staunton: Two injuries, extensive damage
A structure fire caused extensive damage to a 19th century home near Downtown Staunton on Sunday morning. The two occupants of the two-story home, located at 310 Berkeley Place, were able to escape the 3:51 a.m. fire, but both were taken by Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad to Augusta Health Center for smoke inhalation.
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Saturday morning structure fire destroys mobile home in Schuyler
A trailer home that caught fire on the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler early Saturday morning was declared a complete loss. Albemarle County fire units arrived at the scene of the 3:09 a.m. fire and found the home’s only occupant had evacuated safely with no injuries. The...
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
WHSV
Winter solstice highlights this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - The shortest day of the year occurs this week plus some other interesting things up in the sky. On Wednesday, Mercury will reach its farthest distance from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 20 degrees east of the Sun, creating its maximum visibility in the evening. Mercury will be located in the southwestern sky in the evening with an ideal viewing at 5:20 pm. Venus will be to Mercury’s lower right.
wina.com
Ice brings winter weather advisory to the piedmont, ice storm warning for Blue Ridge and the Valley
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.
theriver953.com
SCSO offers property checks for the holidays
Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada
RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
