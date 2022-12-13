Read full article on original website
Related
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Shocking, Gnarly Death by Leopard
1923 properly introduces us to Spencer Dutton, and his might be the most violent story of the entire Yellowstone legacy. If you don’t remember a Spencer Dutton prior to 1923, you’re not crazy. The only time we’ve spent with this character is in brief Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks to a time following 1883‘s events. Within, we learned that 1883’s James and Margaret Dutton had a second son, Spencer, after their first, John.
WATCH: Wild Boar Goes on Rampage, Sends Security Guard Running for His Life
It’s a safe bet that this security guard had quite the story to tell when he got home that day. Another viral moment happened recently in which a security guard in China found himself running frantically from a wild boar. A clip shared on Twitter shows the boar after it got loose in a security complex in Wuhu, China. The clip shows the creature ramming the gate somehow easily opening the metal barrier without any issue. Then, the boar goes after the man. Check out the clip below.
WATCH: Ferocious Raccoon Launches Sneak Attack Against Massive Iguana
A viral video of a hungry, aggressive raccoon taking on an invasive iguana has Instagram grabbing their popcorn. The Instagram account “Nature is Metal” definitely isn’t for the faint of heart–it’s full of graphic images of animals that haven’t been censored or edited in any way. Despite this, it has gathered an online community of 4 million followers who value its brutal honesty.
Previously ‘Extinct’ Creatures Spotted on Galapagos Island After 5,000 Years
Nestled deep in the open sea around 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador lies the Galapagos Islands, an ecological marvel that has fascinated scientists since the days of Darwin. Though the entire archipelago spans a mere 17,000 square miles of ocean (about half the size of South Carolina), it’s home to nearly 9,000 species of wildlife, many of them endemic to the islands, meaning they’re found nowhere else on Earth.
WATCH: Sneaky Mountain Lion Tries To Steal Dog From Family’s Backyard
A viral video of a lucky dog getting rescued by its owner from the clutches of a mountain lion has Instagram talking. The “Nature is Metal” Instagram account isn’t for the faint of heart–it’s full of graphic and unedited images of animals. Even though it is brutal honesty, the blog has managed to gain a following of over 4 million people.
WATCH: Alaska Bush Pilot Shows Off Major Yeti Cooler Haul After Shipping Container Spill
A bush pilot in Seward, Alaska has found an impressive 19 Yeti coolers, but he’s not stopping there- he wants more. 38-year-old Duke Marolf found an impressive stash of popular coolers. He says he’s still on the hunt for me, too. Footage of his loot has been shared on Twitter.
Outsider.com
612K+
Followers
68K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0