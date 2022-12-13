ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An MLS player has made it to the World Cup final for the first time ever

By Andy Deossa, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The growth of Major League Soccer continues to be highlighted, and the 2022 World Cup is only boosting that case.

Heading into the tournament, 36 MLS players were featured on rosters competing in Qatar. Some of the more notable ones were among those that have already shined on the world stage such as Gareth Bale, Xherdan Shaqiri, Hector Herrera among others. But for anyone that follows the league closely, it is many of the talented younger players who continue displaying how far MLS has come in its 28 years of existence.

And the World Cup final between Argentina and France or Morocco will feature yet another milestone for the league as Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to reach that game.

The 21-year-old midfielder was named MLS Newcomer of the Year this past season and has a bright future ahead of him. His senior international career with Argentina began just a few months ago, and even that was a momentous occasion. On Sept. 23, Almada entered a friendly versus Honduras in the 54th minute, playing most of the second half alongside Lionel Messi and company. After the 3-0 win, Messi was asked about Almada and had high praise: “He’s very fast and he has a lot of 1-v-1 ability. He’s very clever and he’s not afraid of anything. He goes at you.”

Despite making Argentina’s roster as an injury replacement and only making a single appearance for a few minutes against Poland, Almada is on the verge of making major history as the first active MLS player to win the World Cup.

Remember the name, because win or lose, there’s a big chance it’s one you’ll likely be hearing it a lot in the future, including at the 2026 tournament.

Messi plans to play on for Argentina after World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite ending his pursuit of a World Cup winner's medal. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
World Cup in Qatar sets scoring record with 172 goals

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year's tournament. The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format.
Messi wins World Cup to push claim to be soccer's GOAT

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — After finally winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi made his strongest case yet to be considered soccer’s greatest player of all time. It will never be possible to say definitively, though, even after Argentina's 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday in the final at Lusail Stadium.
With Qatar out the way, the next men's World Cup begins in North America in 2026

DOHA, Qatar — A men's World Cup era ended Sunday with the greatest final ever played. It was a dichotomous era of rampant corruption, but also of GOATs and commercial growth. Even as the U.S. Department of Justice exposed FIFA, the global soccer governing body's business boomed. Revenue more than quadrupled from 1998, when the first 32-team World Cup was staged, to 2022. The tournament and its brand, despite relentless controversy surrounding Qatar, are as popular as ever.
Live updates | Argentina wins World Cup final against France

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France:. Lionel Messi has been named the best player of the World Cup in Qatar. Smiling, the Argentina great received the Golden Ball award in a post-match ceremony. Kylian Mbappé received the Golden Boot award as the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals, including three in the final. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player of the tournament.
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

