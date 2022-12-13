ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Senate passes voter ID bill

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljwQm_0jhWCfO200

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 458, which would change ID requirements for voting in Ohio, is one step away from heading to the governor’s office and becoming law.

The bill passed on the Ohio Senate floor Tuesday, along party lines, 24-6, and now heads back to the Ohio House floor for a vote.

“It’s a historic day today in the Ohio Senate and General Assembly where we take a huge step in securing the integrity of our elections,” said Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg).

“I’m ashamed,” said Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo). “I’m ashamed that we’re standing here today talking about this.”

HB 458 was originally meant to eliminate August special elections in the state except in the case of U.S. House of Representatives nominations. But, since being introduced last October, several amendments to the legislation have been made and opponents say the provisions would make it more difficult to vote.

“You can cut this any way you want to,” Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) said. “‘Those mean Republicans are making it harder to vote,’ that is so disingenuous that I would almost laugh about it.”

The bill would take away voting hours the Monday before an election day, would shorten the amount of time voters have to both request and return an absentee ballot, and would change ID requirements to vote.

Right now, in Ohio, voters can verify their identity at the polls with something like a utility bill. Under HB 458, if requesting an absentee ballot, voters won’t need a photo ID, but to cast a vote in person, a valid photo id or passport would be necessary.

“This legislation, which is supposed to secure voting and allow for more people to vote, this will create a situation where a lot more people won’t be able to vote, especially our seniors,” Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Avondale) said.

“For people to say that the proponents of this bill, and it looks like they’re primarily Republicans, don’t want elderlies to vote, well guess what? There are a lot of elderlies who vote for us,” Johnson said. “We are not going to do anything to make it more difficult for them to vote.”

For those without a photo ID, the state would issue them for free.

“Let’s face it, folks; ‘free IDs,’ nothing’s free and these IDs will not be free,” Thomas said. “It costs to find the necessary paperwork such as a birth certificate, it costs to get that information and folks don’t have the money.”

“Only with safe elections can our democracy be alive and thrive,” Antani said. “And requiring a photo ID to vote is a very important step on the checklist of a secure election.”

HB 458 will likely be voted on the House Floor on Wednesday. Leaders in both the House and Senate believe it has enough support to pass and move on to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers reflect on recently passed legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are reflecting on the legislation that failed and passed during a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. A priority for Republicans and Democrats was allocating American Rescue Plan funds, and they did so to the tune of $6 billion. “Getting more resources to minority owned businesses, that […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy. George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy. Evening Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Jewish leaders seek to banish ‘darkness’ of rising …. Jewish leaders seek to banish 'darkness' of rising anti-Semitism during Hanukkah. FOR...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where refugees in Ohio are arriving from

Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports betting launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The start of sports betting in Ohio is just two weeks away, and it’s not only the sportsbooks that are preparing for the Jan. 1, 2023 launch. Gambling addiction counselors expect they’ll be helping more people with gambling addiction problems. However, they said this is something they’ve been getting ready for, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today forecast December 19, 2022

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports …. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports betting launch. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PFSEA7. Evening Weather Forecast 12-18-2022.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athletes score legal victory in Connecticut case

Transgender athletes in Connecticut and their advocates secured a victory on Friday when an appeals court ruled that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) may move forward with a policy that allows transgender girls to compete on female sports teams. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that discrimination against […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. NBC4 Today SUV crashes into GE Market District. NBC4 Today SUV crashes into GE Market District. NBC4 Today N. 4th St. shooting. Ohio gambling...
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy