NHL
UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to Host PHF Regular-Season Game on January 14
In partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will host a Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) regular-season game on January 14. Puck drop for the matchup between the Connecticut Whale and Montreal Force is set for 3:00 PM in Cranberry Township, PA. Tickets for the game are available...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
Kings Sign Forward Trevor Moore To a Five-Year Contract Extension
Moore's contract extension carries an AAV of $4,200,000 through the 2027-28 season. The LA Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $4,200,000 through the 2027-28 season. Moore, 27, has appeared in all 32 games for the Kings this season,...
NHL
'Rivalry Series' Game Monday; Appearances Announced & Open Practice
The 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles on Monday night. Game time is 7 p.m. Prior to the game, in which the U.S. Women's National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings announced a series of local community appearances featuring players from Team USA and former professional hockey players who work for the Kings.
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 16
* Connor McDavid reached the 60-point plateau in the fewest games the NHL has witnessed in more than 25 years. * Standout performances from three young netminders - Jake Oettinger, Carter Hart and Pyotr Kochetkov - helped each of their clubs earn wins Thursday. LONGTIME PENGUINS TRIO LEAD CLUB TO...
NHL
Hart's 48 saves help Flyers extend Devils skid to 4 games
Konecny scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period for Philadelphia. Travis Konecny netted a go-ahead goal in the 3rd period to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Devils. Carter Hart made 48 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers hand the New Jersey Devils their fourth straight loss, 2-1 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Ovechkin's son updates his goal counter before Capitals game on Thursday
4-year-old gets help from mom, Washington mascot Slapshot, puts smile on dad's face. Capitals fans salute Alex Ovechkin for reaching the 800-goal milestone, including his son Sergei unveiling a goal counter in Capital One Arena. 00:49 •. Sergei Ovechkin had a great assist at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Alex...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Dec. 14 (away), Dec. 31 (away), Mar. 31 (home), Apr. 8 (home). The Canucks are 114-139-33-9 all-time against the Flames, including a 48-81-15-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against...
NHL
SvoNotes: Johnny Father settling into new role away from the ice
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. His family just calls him John, but he's known as Johnny Hockey to a large portion of the sporting world. But now, there's a new title for Gaudreau -- he's Noa's father. Gaudreau's wife Meredith gave birth to their first...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin Brindley likes to think of himself as the best chess player on the ice. "Being...
NHL
Sabres acquire Cecconi from Stars
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, the team announced Thursday. Cecconi, 25, is a native of Youngstown, New York and played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres prior to spending parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and a four-year career at the University of Michigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stars in 2015.
