Dolphins list 12 players on first injury report ahead of Bills game

An announcement that Oregon Duck fans have been dreading officially has come, with 5-star quarterback Dante Moore reportedly de-committing from the Ducks and instead flipping to the UCLA Bruins. Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. He has been locked in with the Ducks for months, but a visit to Los Angeles in early December put the notion into place that he might be wavering on his decision. In the end, there are numerous factors that likely went into Moore’s decision to flip schools. Chief among...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO