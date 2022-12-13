ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fantasy Football Week 15: Running Back rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT2w1_0jhWCSrT00

Remember back in the 2021 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders didn't score a SINGLE rushing touchdown? That seems like an unreal thing, but yes, it happened. And it absolutely sucked. Thankfully, this season is making us forget about that catastrophe. After all, Sanders is already up to 11 rushing scores in 13 weeks.

Talk about your big bounce back.

Sanders added another exclamation point to what has been one heck of a season for the talented runner. He tore through the division-rival Giants defense in Week 14 for 156 total yards and two touchdowns. He scored 28 half-PPR fantasy points in the effort — the third time this season he's scored 28 or more points. His best performance of the season came in Week 14, when he dropped 29.50 fantasy points on the Packers, thanks to 160 combined yards and two scores.

The Giants are pretty weak against the run, but Sanders will get an even juicier matchup in Week 15.

Sanders, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' potent offense will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 15. If you've followed the Bears and played any fantasy at all this season, you'll know that the Bears defense hasn't been able to stop the run this season. In fact, the Bears are considered the fourth-best fantasy matchup for RBs through 14 weeks.

Considering that Miles Sanders delivered a matchup-winning performance last week, you can imagine that fantasy managers are salivating at the idea of deploying their running back against Chicago in Week 15:

In fact, Sanders' fantasy managers now just have to hope that Hurts doesn't decide to hog all the rushing work and scoring to himself!

Here's the running back position — check out where Sanders and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 15:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Bills game delayed, fans warned with 15-yard penalty for throwing snowballs

At first, Buffalo Bills fans threw snow up in the air after their team's first touchdown. That was fun. Then the fans started throwing snowballs on the field at Miami Dolphins players. And then officials had a dilemma. On a play near the goal line, snowballs came raining down during the play as Tyreek Hill tried catching a pass in the end zone. Despite everyone on social media firing off jokes, that's obviously dangerous for anyone on the field or at field level. There was a warning shown on the video board at the stadium, reminding fans to not throw snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Week 15 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patriots' last-second blunder, Vikings' unbelievable comeback & Trevor Lawrence has officially arrived

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Week 15 got off to a weird start in the NFL right away. Saturday's triple-header started off with the 10-win Minnesota Vikings instantly falling into a 33-0 hole at home against a struggling Indianapolis Colts team. Well they came back and ended up winning 39-36 and the weekend's games continued to get stranger from there; most notably by the absolutely wild finish in Las Vegas as the Raiders surprised the New England Patriots thanks to a Chandler Jones defensive touchdown on a play in which Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers threw an ill-advised lateral pass as the clock hit double-zeroes.
WHIO Dayton

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn't the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WHIO Dayton

Browns upset Ravens; Bengals lead AFC North by half game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns upset their AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens, 13-3, on a cold late Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns improve to 6-8 on the season and the Ravens fall to 9-5 as the two teams split the season series. With Cleveland beating Baltimore, the Cincinnati Bengals are now in first place in the AFC North leading the Ravens by a half-game.
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy