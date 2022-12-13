Read full article on original website
Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline
Jason Heyward wasn’t certain that MLB teams would offer him a contract in free agency. However, the former Chicago Cubs’ star found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward recently broke his silence on landing in LA, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I know I can still play. I know I […] The post Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Dodgers eyeing these 4 center fielders for possible trade after Cody Bellinger’s departure
While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market. The...
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency
Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture. Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out […] The post Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman ‘making a push’ for Dansby Swanson in free agency
Dansby Swanson is the final remaining star shortstop in free agency. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux would likely be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop if the 2023 season started today. But will the Dodgers attempt to sign Swanson? Freddie Freeman is reportedly ‘making a push‘ to bring his former Atlanta Braves teammate to LA, per Dodgers beat […] The post Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman ‘making a push’ for Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision
The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, […] The post Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts’ true thoughts on Red Sox’s insulting contract extension offer
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts this offseason, dooming their franchise and showing that their days as a contender are truly over. The All-Star joined the San Diego Padres and got paid handsomely, which Boston was unwilling to do. According to Joon Lee of ESPN, Bogaerts saw the contract...
Justin Turner spurns Dodgers, signs with Red Sox on two-year, $22 million contract
The Boston Red Sox have thus far had a very frustrating free agency period. On Sunday, it might have got a little better. The Red Sox and third baseman Justin Turner have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract, according to ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan. The deal is worth just under $22 million. Turner does […] The post Justin Turner spurns Dodgers, signs with Red Sox on two-year, $22 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers, Padres battling to sign ex-Mets reliever in free agency
As former Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo looks to make his free agency decision, it appears there are two main suitors for his services. According to new reports, a pair of NL West teams are looking to add Lugo to their bullpen. According to Jon Heyman of the New York...
Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract
The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the American League last year, failing to make the playoffs after winning the American League Central Division a year earlier. They hope to have a stronger team on the field in 2023, and adding outfielder Andrew Benintendi may help them achieve that goal. […] The post Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletics land former Mets RP in free agency
After trading away Sean Murphy, the Athletics have bolstered their bullpen by coming to terms with relief pitcher Trevor May. The former Met will look to fill a late-inning role for Oakland as the A’s add another veteran piece in free agency. The Athletics’ PR department was the first...
RUMOR: Mets, Astros among 4 teams interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto
MLB free agency is absolutely buzzing at the moment, with several big names still left on the open market. But one player who has been forgotten at times is outfielder Michael Conforto, who sat out all of 2022 due to a shoulder injury. He remains without a team, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for much longer. There are four clubs interested in him, including his former team the New York Mets, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.
Cubs make Drew Smyly move after Dansby Swanson agreement
Th. Chicago Cubs have been busy this offseason. They made one of the biggest moves of the winter by agreeing to a deal with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson. Following that, they retained one of their key players from 2022 by re-signing Drew Smyly. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the...
