The results are in — Twitter users have officially voted for CEO Elon Musk to step down from his post. On Sunday, Musk tweeted out a poll: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." After 17,502,391 votes, 57.5 percent of participants said Musk should resign from his role. The survey officially closed around 6:20 a.m. ET Monday morning, per NBC News. Musk had previously said he would eventually step down as CEO, as noted by The Verge's Alex Heath. The crude-but-consequential poll arrived after a particularly volatile few days at Twitter HQ —...

27 MINUTES AGO