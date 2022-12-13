Read full article on original website
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Elon Musk's Twitter poll says he should step down as CEO
The results are in — Twitter users have officially voted for CEO Elon Musk to step down from his post. On Sunday, Musk tweeted out a poll: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." After 17,502,391 votes, 57.5 percent of participants said Musk should resign from his role. The survey officially closed around 6:20 a.m. ET Monday morning, per NBC News. Musk had previously said he would eventually step down as CEO, as noted by The Verge's Alex Heath. The crude-but-consequential poll arrived after a particularly volatile few days at Twitter HQ —...
January 6 committee chair says ‘this can never happen again’ as panel weighs referrals against Trump – live
Panel to vote to recommend referral to the justice department for criminal charges against the former president
