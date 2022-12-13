Read full article on original website
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
tinyhousetalk.com
Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri
This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
KYTV
Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Fire Department responded to a residential fire call in the Skyline Heights neighborhood Tuesday related to Christmas lights. After a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home, firefighters on the scene worked to put out the flames in a living addition to the home’s garage. They contained the flames without any injuries or total loss of the structure. Firefighters believe the fire started as a result of an overloaded circuit.
KYTV
City of Eureka Springs, Ark. looking to establish parking district
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs City Council took the first step in establishing a new residential parking district along a part of Spring Street. Many would say the lack of parking in the tourist city’s downtown has been an issue for several decades. The latest ordinance from the city looks to establish designated residential parking with hopes it will alleviate the situation as a whole.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
Yahoo!
Nearly 10 million lights and 700 Christmas trees adorn this Ozark destination. Here are the best parts of my visit to this holiday-loving small town.
New York City and Walt Disney World may be at the top of everyone's nice list this holiday season, but the historic town of Branson, Mo. is also delivering Christmas cheer — and in high doses. Welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year, it's estimated that around 20% of them visit in the months of November and December alone. Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, the tourist destination of just 12,000 residents is quite possibly (and literally) the brightest hidden gem.
cassville-democrat.com
A sea of yellow on the way
The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
Rogers to increase rates for trash, recycling services
Getting trash picked up in Rogers will soon cost more.
Littering causes Fayetteville hotel to pause construction
The Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville was issued a stop work order after construction caused polystyrene foam to fill the streets nearby.
Concerns heat up after solar company doesn't provide service
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS has received several messages from viewers after a Northwest Arkansas solar panel company can’t be reached and hasn’t provided what they promised customers. “It’s embarrassing, but you know, you think you have everything kind of lined up,” said Yolanda Olivera. It...
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation
The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
933kwto.com
Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues
Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
koamnewsnow.com
Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
KHBS
Fiery wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel, vehicles rerouted
WEST FORK, Ark. — A fiery series of wrecks near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel blocked traffic for most of the day Tuesday. Multiple accidents occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 49 southbound, near exit. The first wreck happened when a Corvette headed south ran into the middle concrete...
KTLO
Marion County woman arrested for hitting man on head with bottle
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bull Shoals Police Department was dispatched to a call where a male had been hit on the head with a bottle was needing first responders. While in route, a second call was received by a woman from a liquor store state she had been hit on the head with a bottle as well. Due to the nature of the calls, officers concluded both calls were related.
cassville-democrat.com
Arning Companies expands leadership team
Arning Companies started in 1983, with a handful of employees, as an awning and canopy company. Through the decades, hard work and dedication has brought the company to a new era of manufacturing. Not just a canopy company, Arning has grown to be a leader and a game-changer in the Petroleum and Quick Serve Restaurant industries.
