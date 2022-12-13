ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County announces new leadership

By Faith Rodriquez
 5 days ago
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County announced four promotions for the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

The press release listed the following with the new leadership roles:

  • Sheriff Sergeant Julio Hurtado
  • Sheriff Sergeant Damian Martinez
  • Correctional Sergeant Amanda Torres
  • Correctional Corporal Miguel Lizarraga

“These individuals that were promoted have faithfully and tirelessly served the communities of Imperial County, and are well deserving of their promotions,” stated Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Jesus Eduardo Escobar. “Thank you to all the men and women of our Sheriff’s Office who protect and serve our community on a daily basis.”

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office held a promotional ceremony on Thursday December 8.

Correctional Sergeant Torres & Correctional Corporal Lizarraga
Sergeants Hurtado & Martinez

