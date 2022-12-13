Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act, reflecting his and the country's evolution

Read full article on original website
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Congress votes to remove a bust of the Dred Scott decision's author from the Capitol
The House gave final passage to legislation to replace the bust of Roger Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision, in the Capitol with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black person to serve on the high court. The notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision upheld slavery...
Tunisians are voting in an election critics say could cement a return to autocracy
SIDI BOUZID, TUNISIA — It was in the center of this city in central Tunisia that a wave of Arab uprisings was set off with one desperate act. A fruit vendor, angry after police harassed him and confiscated his street cart and produce, set himself on fire in the middle of traffic just in front of the governor's office. Mohamed Bouazizi's despair resonated and triggered a revolution that led to the overthrow of an autocrat. As the story goes, before he doused himself in gasoline he asked "how do you expect me to make a living?"
Congress dodges a partial government shutdown with a short-term spending measure
Congress bought itself some time Thursday night when the Senate approved a one-week stopgap spending measure. The deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown was Friday, and now lawmakers have more time to iron out the details on a much larger spending package. The Senate's vote on the continuing resolution...
Virginia joins several other states in banning TikTok on government devices
TikTok is being targeted by governors and U.S. lawmakers who say the Chinese-owned company is a cybersecurity risk. On Friday, Virginia's Glenn Youngkin became the latest governor to ban the popular app on state-issued devices. "TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued...
The lame-duck Senate has a new bill to protect the census after Trump's interference
Days before this Congress is set to end, a senator has squeezed in a bill intended to help block the kind of census interference by former President Donald Trump's administration that upended the country's 2020 head count. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii — a Democrat who has been a vocal...
A university chancellor apologized after mocking Asian languages in his speech
A university chancellor has publicly apologized after making a speech at a commencement ceremony in which he mocked Asian languages. "We are all human," Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said in a public apology Thursday. "I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values."
Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
The Twitter accounts of several journalists suspended after Elon Musk accused them of endangering his family were reinstated Saturday, but some said the billionaire owner offered full use of the platform only if they deleted posts about tracking his location. Some of the suspended journalists had reported on the affair, including tweets linking to the suspended @elonjet account, which Musk said amounted to offering "assassination coordinates" against him and his family.
Maria Ressa's 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is a memoir and manifesto
Maria Ressa laid out her vision for the future of public service journalism over a dinner in a Japanese restaurant in Manila in 2013. Ressa, who made her name in Asia as a correspondent for CNN, had helped launch Rappler, a digital news start-up, on a Facebook page two years earlier.
Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after a backlash
Amid intense backlash and accusations of violating press freedom, Twitter has reinstated the accounts of several journalists who were suspended earlier this week. On Thursday night, the social media platform suspended several reporters who had tweeted or written about Elon Musk's ownership of the company. The accounts that went dark...
Twitter lifts suspensions on several journalists amid rift between the site and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw...
Twitter suspends several journalists who shared information about Musk's jet
Press freedom advocates on Thursday criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who cover the billionaire and his chaotic leadership of the social media site. Musk took the highly unusual move of booting journalists from Twitter following a sudden change in policy about...
Kemp bans use of TikTok on state agency devices
—— An unusual memo went out to state agencies from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office Thursday morning. The Republican governor notified executive branch heads that use of the popular social media app TikTok is banned from state systems and devices — including employee-issued laptops and cellphones. The memo...
NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back
December 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for a fifth year! From January 6 through April 28, middle and high school students will have the chance to submit a podcast on any topic, with a maximum length of eight minutes. Judges will choose winners in two categories: grades five through eight and grades nine through 12. The NPR College Podcast Challenge will open on September 1 and close on December 31. The winner of the college contest will receive a $5,000 grand prize scholarship; college contest finalists will receive $500 prizes.
Law requires former research chimps to be retired at a federal sanctuary, court says
A federal judge has ruled that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) violated the law when it determined that former research chimpanzees in New Mexico would not move to a sanctuary in Louisiana known as Chimp Haven. After the NIH stopped supporting invasive biomedical research on chimpanzees in 2015, it...
Coronavirus FAQ: Is Paxlovid the best treatment? Is it underused in the U.S.?
It's the most effective treatment to prevent severe COVID – a pill called Paxlovid that studies show can be close to 90% effective in reducing the risk of severe disease. And it's a global phenomenon. Pfizer, which manufactures the drug, just signed an agreement to import the drug to China, which is facing an unprecedented COVID surge this winter.
