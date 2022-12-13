Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
Peoria's 'Toyz in da Neighborhood' event gives out over 1,000 toys
Central Illinois Proud
A new park for hosting events coming to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community. The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Friendship House Gives Away 100 Hams for the holiday
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Friendship House held its second annual holiday ham giveaway Sunday afternoon. One hundred hams went to families in the community needing a holiday meal. Chip Bates is the Pantry and Facility manager of the Friendship House. Bates said being able to provide a meal...
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria nonprofits’ season of giving uplifts community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria nonprofit organizations are stepping up to make sure families in need have a happy holiday season. Friendship House kicked off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive in partnership with CityLink. This year’s campaign raised a record 12.47 tons of food and will keep Friendship House’s pantry stocked for eight months.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families discuss importance of American Red Cross
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, 13.6 million units of blood are donated, and every two seconds, somebody needs to use that blood, according to the American Red Cross. Just a few years ago, that blood went to cancer survivors Shayla Schielein and Karly Rathbun. “Our blood was filled...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley tripped up by 27 turnovers in loss at No. 10 Arkansas
Bradley tripped up by 27 turnovers in loss at No. 10 Arkansas
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 17, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 2 Prairie Central boys basketball beat Eureka 45-34. Peoria Chrisitian beat El Paso-Gridley 63-59. Teutopolis beat East Peoria 56-48. Notre Dame girls basketball beat Normal West 77-44 to move to 12-0 on the year. Normal Community girls basketball beat Urbana 57-20. At a Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, hospitalizes victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle. According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman shot Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An unnamed female was shot in Peoria late Monday afternoon, according to a Peoria Police Dept. press release. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Peoria police were dispatched to 1700 W. Lincoln on a report of a female shot. The victim was being transported by private vehicle to medical services. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Maple, where she was taken to a local hospital.
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
Central Illinois Proud
Accused Shell Station carjacker arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer for a carjacking that occurred Wednesday night at a Shell gas station in the 1900 block of N. Knoxville. Police allege that on Wednesday night, Meyer shot the driver of a vehicle and left the scene in...
