Here's your latest bite of Fort Collins food news

... This week

A whirlwind November

What do a taco restaurant, coffee shop and bakery have in common? They all opened their doors in Fort Collins last month. While the year is winding down, Fort Collins' food and drink scene saw its fair share of action in November, with three openings, one closure, three new restaurants and a big bakery move in the works.

Speaking of closures...

Extra Arts & Drafts is getting ready to say goodbye to Fort Collins. The Old Town arts and crafts bar, which opened on Mountain Avenue last February, will shutter after Christmas Eve. Despite bringing a new concept to downtown Fort Collins, the business's timing proved fatal, owner Jeff White said. After signing a lease on its space in late 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic and permit holdups hampered the bar-slash-art-studio's opening . Loveland's Studio Vino, which White and his wife also own, will remain open and accept Extra Arts & Drafts gift cards after the year-end closure.

'Scripts and ... sausage?

Are you in the market for some spaetzle? How about German stollen bread just in time for Christmas? Do you not know what either of those things are? That's OK. Choice City Drug, Fort Collins' last family-run pharmacy is like no other, with its duo of brother-sister pharmacists Berni and Barb not only filling prescriptions, but their 90-year-old mother, Silvia, also filling the drugstore's shelves with unique European groceries. For more on Choice City Drug's rich history in Fort Collins, as well the story behind its unusually stocked shelves, check out my latest piece on the storied store here.

This week's must-read (and watch)

If there's one thing I love, it is a dog with a job. I've written about Northern Colorado's geese police — a duo of Fort Collins and Windsor dogs who patrolled golf courses for pesky geese. I've interviewed, you could say, a retired Army dog and animal-assisted therapy pups. And, for the latest installment on the Coloradoan's "dogs with jobs" beat, my colleague Sady Swanson met Zion, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office's newest employee. The nearly 2-year-old Labrador retriever joined the DA's office in October, bringing "a calming presence" to victims and witnesses of crimes in Larimer and Jackson counties. Read all about Zion and watch Sady's video about him here.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Here's your latest bite of Fort Collins food news