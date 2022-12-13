Hawaii's Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes have stopped erupting, scientists say

Read full article on original website
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water. Then the water ran out
Late in the afternoon on November 14, a historic email landed in the inboxes of hundreds of California farmers whose land lies within the Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural irrigation agency in the country – and one of the most controversial. For decades, Westlands has led the fight...
California plans to cut incentives for home solar, worrying environmentalists
The commission that regulates California's utilities voted unanimously to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar that helped make the state the largest solar market in the nation. California is considered the bellwether for the nation's renewable energy policy. Solar advocates worry that getting rid of the incentive will slow...
Virginia joins several other states in banning TikTok on government devices
TikTok is being targeted by governors and U.S. lawmakers who say the Chinese-owned company is a cybersecurity risk. On Friday, Virginia's Glenn Youngkin became the latest governor to ban the popular app on state-issued devices. "TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued...
Dark chocolate might have health perks, but should you worry about lead in your bar?
Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We've been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars, including...
A mammoth winter storm kills 2 and brings more warnings of blizzards and tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more...
3 are dead in Louisiana as a massive winter storm spawns tornadoes across the South
KEITHVILLE, La. — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great...
The University of California and workers reached a tentative deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
Law requires former research chimps to be retired at a federal sanctuary, court says
A federal judge has ruled that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) violated the law when it determined that former research chimpanzees in New Mexico would not move to a sanctuary in Louisiana known as Chimp Haven. After the NIH stopped supporting invasive biomedical research on chimpanzees in 2015, it...
Georgia Today: Georgia Power rate hike, TikTok ban, Atlanta protesters arrested, rally against guns
On the Thursday Dec. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia Power is raising rates, TikTok has been banned for some Georgians, Atlanta protesters face terrorism charges, and students rally against guns. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 15. I'm...
Georgia Power deal sets $1.8B rate increase over 3 years
Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff reached an agreement Wednesday that would give the company a nearly $1.8 billion rate increase over three years — if Georgia's five elected public service commissioners approve. That's a little above the midpoint between the $2.9 billion that the electric utility proposed and...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown explains why she commuted all of her state's death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown began her tenure in 2015 by extending her predecessor's moratorium on executions. Now, with just weeks left in office, she is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. They will instead serve life in prison with no chance of parole.
GPB evening headlines for December 16, 2022
Georgia's job market continued to cool in November. Data released yesterday from the Georgia Department of Labor show unemployment ticking up and payrolls flat. Researchers responsible for steering state policy to improve maternal health outcomes have released their latest data on pregnancy related deaths. A Brunswick-based environmental group is suing...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
From Buzz Iceclear to Clearopathra, snowplow naming gains traction around the country
What do Buzz Iceclear, Clearopathra and Snowbi Wan Kenobi all have in common? They are some of the named snowplows hard at work during the winter season. Cities and states across the country have begun to hold naming contests for their snowplows, hoping to engage more residents and raise awareness for their snowplow drivers.
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Some of Oregon's trans and queer gun supporters are worried that a new state law will prevent them from buying firearms. The law, Measure 114, grants county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm under a new permit-to-purchase program. But Measure 114 lacks criteria...
Step aside, Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA — Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
Kemp bans use of TikTok on state agency devices
—— An unusual memo went out to state agencies from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office Thursday morning. The Republican governor notified executive branch heads that use of the popular social media app TikTok is banned from state systems and devices — including employee-issued laptops and cellphones. The memo...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes...
Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends
ATLANTA — Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee recommended Thursday. The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities,...
Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever
—— For the first time in what seems like forever, election season in Georgia is over. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a full six-year term to the Senate on Dec. 6 by defeating Republican Herschel Walker in a sprint to the finish that was not without controversy and lawsuits. The four-week runoff, shortened by the sweeping 2021 election law Senate Bill 202, came on the heels of a decisive general election victory for Republicans, led by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over Democrats, who hoped for better results.
