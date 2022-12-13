PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home over the weekend. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to South Oregon around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a call of a vehicle hitting a house. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 13. The crash occurred after the vehicle traveled off the roadway eastbound at the intersection of Ann and Oregon. Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects exit the vehicle and flee. Officers conducted a search, and were unable to track the suspects.

