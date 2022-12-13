Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
wcbu.org
Peoria police sergeant resigns after 'altercation' with co-worker
A Peoria police officer has resigned after getting into what the chief calls an altercation with a co-worker. Chief Eric Echevarria says Sergeant Nate Adams resigned after a public dispute Thursday morning with a female officer at a "local establishment." Both were off-duty at the time. The Illinois State Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, hospitalizes victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle. According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after stolen car crashes into home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home over the weekend. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to South Oregon around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a call of a vehicle hitting a house. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 13. The crash occurred after the vehicle traveled off the roadway eastbound at the intersection of Ann and Oregon. Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects exit the vehicle and flee. Officers conducted a search, and were unable to track the suspects.
1470 WMBD
Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices
PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
1470 WMBD
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys. Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out …. Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys. Peoria Friendship House Gives Away 100 Hams for the …
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man shot during carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
1470 WMBD
Car hits West Bluff house
PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
1470 WMBD
One arrested, one injured following shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is believed to be in custody after late-morning shooting in Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the shooting was reported around 11:30 Thursday morning on West Joan Court near Sheridan Road. 25 News reports witnesses believe two men were fighting before shots rang out. Police...
