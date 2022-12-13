Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang And Edge Hybrid, Donkervoort F22 And CarScoops Redesign: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. This week we debuted our new look site, complete with performance improvements, a modernized layout, and a new logo. At the same time, we wanted to keep the bits you’ve come to know and love about CarScoops, so you’ll still find the same bevy of scoops, news, and reviews, all in their revised sections. Expect a few new additions over the coming weeks, and, as always, we appreciate your feedback, so do let us know what you think in the comments.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
This Concept 3.6-Liter 340 Hp Four-Cylinder Could Make It To Production
Blueprint Engines is a crate engine manufacturer with the biggest little four-cylinder you’ve ever heard of. Well, not technically the biggest little engine but at 3.6 liters, this four-banger would be could be huge for the aftermarket community in terms of engine swaps. In a very short time since its unveiling, it’s already made a big splash.
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teases Its Coachbuilt Bodywork And BiTurbo V6
Shortly after the announcement of the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, the Italian coachbuilder published a series of revealing teasers of the limited-production special, confirming earlier rumors about the V6 powertrain and showing bits and pieces of its bespoke design. The teasers, uploaded on the official Instagram page of Zagato,...
What’s The Most Generic Looking Vehicle On Sale Today?
I don’t know about you, but these days I hear people complaining about how cars all look like jelly beans a lot less. That’s not to say that enthusiasts have all of a sudden stopped yearning for the days of old, rather I think it suggests that there are fewer ho-hum, generic looking cars on the road today than there were, say, a decade ago.
Noted Car Designer Frank Stephenson Has Created His First-Ever Watch
More usually associated with the design of vehicles at Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Mini, and Fiat than anything else, Frank Stephenson has taken a step outside his comfort zone to create a new, limited edition series of watches. “It’s the age-old adage ‘car people are watch people’, so it was a...
Can You Make A Clapped Out $20k Subaru Go Faster Than A $200k V12 Lamborghini?
Anyone who has ever tried to modify a car can tell you that somewhere in the back of their minds, there’s a vision of them behind the wheel, passing a supercar. The team behind the Driven Media YouTube channel have proven that that’s possible. In a series of...
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
Max Verstappen’s 2018 Honda Civic Type R GT Is Back Up For Sale
Back in late 2021, after winning his first Formula 1 world championship title, Max Verstappen bid farewell to his trusty 2018 Honda Civic Type R GT, and auctioned it off for charity. If you really regret missing out on that sale, then we’ve got good news! You have a second opportunity to buy the car.
Hennessey’s 1,000 HP C7 Corvette ZR1 Means Business, Serious Business
Chevrolet is hard at work developing a new ZR1-badged variant of the C8 Corvette but as it isn’t set to hit the market until 2024 at the earliest. If you’re in a hurry, then Hennessey Performance has a C7-based ZR1 offering levels of performance that even the C8 is unlikely to match.
Watch The RHD-Converted 2023 Ford F-150 Being Tortured In Australia
Ford Australia published footage from the comprehensive durability testing program of the right-hand-drive F-150 that will become available Down Under starting in 2023. The full-size pickup which has been converted to right-hand-drive by Melbourne-based RMA, went through the same tests as the locally-developed Ranger and Everest, making sure it can withstand the harshest conditions. The truck was exposed to extreme temperatures ranging between -40° and +50° Celsius (-40° and 105° Fahrenheit), going through several water crossing, mud, sand, and corrosion tests. It also towed a 4.5-tonne (9,921 pounds) trailer with a boat on a high-speed oval track which is the limit of its towing capabilities.
Bentley Will Add Real 3D-Printed Gold Inside The Batur, If You Tick The Right Box
Bentley highlighted the 3D-printed gold components that are optionally available in the limited-production Mulliner Batur grand tourer, as an industry-first feature. According to Bentley, the gold is sustainably sourced from recycled jewelry to avoid the environmental impacts of mining. The most prominent gold component is the “Charisma Dial” centerpiece, wrapped...
Tesla May Soon Announce Plans For A Factory In Mexico
Tesla is planning to establish a new factory in Mexico and could make its plans public in early 2023. Limited details about the factory are known but it has reportedly been in the works for quite some time. It will be located in the border state of Nuevo Leon, close to sites already operated by Kia and General Motors.
We Face-Swapped The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept With Its ICE Ancestors
This article includes renderings created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was one of the most anticipated concept debuts of the year, as it previews the electric future of the iconic muscle car with a production version scheduled to follow in 2024. Thus, we decided to use it for our “face-swap” series, in order to see how it looks when fitted with the front end of three of its most iconic ancestors.
U.S. Marine Reportedly Steals And Crashes New Honda Civic Type R In Japan
The continued presence of the United States military is a contentious issue in Japan, and sentiments sour when military personnel are caught behaving badly. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case once again as TV Asahi is reporting a Marine stationed at Iwakuni stole and crashed a new Honda Civic Type R.
What On Earth Happened To This McLaren 600LT?
Sure, the McLaren 600LT may be the baby of the carmaker’s hardcore ‘LT’ models but it remains an absolute weapon both on the track and on the road. Unfortunately, there is no one fewer of them out there. This particular 600LT recently popped up online through IAAI...
Cadillac’s $300,000 Celestiq Could Have 18-Month Backlog Of Orders
The Cadillac Celestiq is the start of what the brand hopes to become a shift in public perspective of its products. Now, the chief engineer says that if all hand raisers follow through on a purchase, the Celestiq is going to be sold out for some 18 months. Speaking to...
A Used Chevy Impala Offers Most Miles Per Dollar, Study Finds
Many of us are experiencing a squeeze on our finances right now thanks to a rise in living expenses, and buying a used car rather than a new one is one way to save money. But which used cars offers the best balance of affordability and reliability? Thrifty readers, we have an answer, and it’s called the Chevrolet Impala.
