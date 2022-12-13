Woodward’s Nixon earns 100th career win, boys hoops win two in a row

The Hawks found a couple of big personal victories this week, each helping their teams make progress. (Note: Events covered Dec. 5-11)

Boys Basketball (3-2)

Finding some early rhythm, Woodward won back-to-back games against Glidden-Ralston (0-3) and Woodward Academy (0-3) on Dec. 5 and 6, marking some of the team’s biggest wins in the past couple of seasons.

Over the course of the two games, Austin Taylor led the Hawks with a combined 32 points. He recorded a double-double against Glidden-Ralston, as well. Dane Polich also reached double digits in both games, combining for 23 points while Brody Nardini was good for 24 points. Carter Moran’s 16 points against Academy were the most of the night, helping strike revenge for the one-point loss against the Knights in their last meeting.

With such momentum built, the week turned sour with the Hawks hosting Madrid (3-1) on Friday for a 79-46 loss. Moran was once again at the forefront with a team-high 13 points and 12 rebounds, but no one was able to stop sophomore sensation Toryn Severson who was his own personal escort to 44 points. He ranks in the top 25 in the entire state with 23.5 points per game.

Girls Basketball (1-5)

This week could be a reflection point for the Hawks who were three possessions away from two wins.

After holding a lead in the first quarter against Glidden-Ralston, the wheels fell off as the Wildcats took a 28-19 lead into the halftime break. With Addie Lego coming alive for the Hawks for a team-high 20 points for the night, the Hawks closed the gap in the second half but came up short 51-48 at the final buzzer. Grace Deputy also continued her dominance with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Deputy had another game of 20/10 in the ensuing game against Madrid (2-3) on Friday. But with the Tigers holding a 19-6 lead in the first quarter, her performance could only carry so far in a 47-43 loss. At her aid, Lexi Bogardus scored eight points and added four assists.

Wrestling

The Hawks left Colfax-Mingo on Dec. 6 with three wins in tow after defeating Perry (46-24), Colfax (66-12) and Ogden (49-30). Over such a dominant quad performance, six Hawks went undefeated for the night.

All earning 3-0 marks for the night were Alex Saxton (120 pounds), Peyton Nixon (138), Blake Tuel (152) and Terrin Lawrenson (170). Holden Heard (132) and Kolby Fogarty (182) were 2-0 with an additional forfeit to help widen the Hawks’ winning margins.

Heard had the shortest time on the mat of the night, logging a 21-second win against Perry.

On Saturday, the Hawks were back on the mats in Ogden where Nixon recorded his 100th career win. He went 4-1 on the day, only losing to last season’s 2A runner-up McKinley Robbins in a 7-2 decision.

As a team on the Bulldogs in the fifth-place match, the Hawks won 40-39 to get their second win for the week against their conference foes.