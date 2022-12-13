3-star offensive lineman Connor Lew flips commitment from Miami to Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football's 2023 recruiting class continues to grow as the early signing period approaches.

Connor Lew, a 3-star interior offensive lineman from Kennesaw Mountain High School in Georgia, has committed to Auburn football. Lew, who was previously committed to Miami, made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

"I will forever be grateful to Coach Cristobal, Coach Mirabal and the entire Miami coaching staff for believing in me and for all the love they've shown me over the last year," Lew wrote. "I've been thinking a lot about life after college and life after college football and, after careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to make some changes more closely aligned with my long-term objectives.

"With that being said, I have de-committed from The University of Miami and I'm changing my commitment to Auburn University."

Lew is listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, and is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 517 player in the Class of 2023 and the 40th-best interior offensive lineman. Lew plays center, but 247Sports doesn't separate positions between guards and centers. Rivals does, however, and has Lew rated as the No. 7 center in the class.

Miami secured Lew's commitment in August. He originally picked the Hurricanes over offers from Clemson, FSU, Penn State and West Virginia, among others. Lew also received offers from SEC schools Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Auburn's recruiting class now has 13 verbal commitments and is ranked No. 39 in the country. Other offensive linemen in the class include four-stars Clay Wedin and Bradyn Joiner and three-star Tyler Johnson.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.