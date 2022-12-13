ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka's 'cat ladies' found guilty on all four charges

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5eze_0jhWAtZO00

WETUMPKA — Two women charged with misdemeanors after tangling with Wetumpka police over the feeding of the city's stray cat population were found guilty on all four charges Tuesday.

City Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, each to two years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended. They were also ordered to each pay $100 in fines, plus court costs.

Roberts was found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Alston was convicted of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

The judge's decision came after a five-and-a-half hour trial Tuesday in Elmore County. Defense attorneys for the two women say they will appeal the verdict to circuit court and demand a jury trial. They have 14 days to do so.

READ MORE: Feeding cats on public property lands Alabama 'cat ladies' in jail

Defense attorneys Terry Luck and William Shashy took a two-pronged defense, arguing the criminal trespass charges were invalid because feeding stray cats isn't against the law in Wetumpka. And since the original charge should be deemed invalid, the follow-up charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations would be baseless. They also alleged that Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis ordered Roberts' arrest because she had a history of making complaints about animal welfare matters in the city.

Willis, called as a defense witness, denied involvement.

"Did you order the arrest of Beverly Roberts?" Luck asked Willis.

"No," the mayor said.

"Did you play any part in the trespass order for Mrs. Roberts?" Luck followed up.

"I did not," Willis answered.

The women were known to local officials for feeding and trapping stray cats in the city. The women paid to neuter the cats and then have them adopted or returned to the area where they were trapped. Their efforts were done to reduce the population of stray cats, defense attorneys argued.

The case has received national attention from animal rights groups that say the treatment of the women was unduly harsh given the circumstances.

On the morning of June 25, Alston was questioned by police while sitting in her car in a downtown vacant lot owned by Elmore County. Roberts arrived at the site later.

Police told Alston to leave the site, saying the city didn't want her feeding cats. Both women noted that feeding the cats on public property was not illegal, but their disagreement with police escalated. Both women were arrested on misdemeanor charges, handcuffed and taken to the Elmore County Jail.

Roberts, Alston and their attorneys have said the pair was targeted, harassed and roughed up by the responding officers. Police Chief Greg Benton previously told the Montgomery Advertiser that the arrests were by the book and that the women had been warned “repeatedly” to stop feeding stray cats.

Luck has said officers' “physical abuse” of Roberts and Alston never should have occurred. Both women complained about getting bruises on their arms and around their wrists during the arrests.

Testimony in the marathon hearing was often confusing. Roberts was trespassed in March from grounds of the Elmore County Courthouse downtown for attempting to feed cats and trap them.

Richie Beyer, chief operations officer for the county, testified that feeding the cats attracts more cats and other animals, including buzzards, that then damaged county and privately owned vehicles in the county-owned parking lot where the feeding and attempted trapping took place.

The defense argued that the area where the women were arrested in June was outside the area of the courthouse property proper. The wooded area, near the intersection of Hill and Ready streets, is about a block away from the courthouse, but the parcel is owned by the county.

Alston was trespassed from the lot early on June 25, Wetumpka police officers told her, because she was creating a nuisance by feeding and trapping the cats. Officers returned about a half-hour later to find Alston still at the lot retrieving a trap. By then, Roberts had joined her.

Body camera footage of the incident shows three Wetumpka Police Department marked patrol vehicles responding to the call.

Officer Jason Crumpton testified under examination by prosecutor Brad Ekdahl that he "had no intentions" of arresting the women when he returned to the area the second time. He said the women gave him no choice but to arrest them after they failed to follow directions to leave the area.

Crumpton said four units were on patrol that morning in Wetumpka.

On cross examination by Luck, Crumpton testified that the department's assistant chief called and told him to arrest Roberts for feeding cats. When Luck asked who gave the order to the assistant chief, Crumpton said, "By second-hand knowledge, the mayor called the assistant chief" before the assistant chief called officers to arrest Roberts.

Ekdahl then halted the officer's testimony, saying it was hearsay evidence and not admissible.

Terrance Sutton, animal control officer for Wetumpka, testified for the defense, saying he was present when Wetumpka Police Lt. Ella Roberts, no relation, informed Beverly Roberts at her home in March of her being trespassed from the courthouse property. Sutton said Beverly Roberts appeared to understand that she was not to return to the courthouse property.

Sutton said he told Beverly Roberts to go elsewhere to feed cats, and told Luck he didn't consider the lot on Hill and Ready streets as courthouse property.

William Shashy, a retired Montgomery County Circuit Judge with more than 20 years on the bench, gave a closing argument, calling the case politically motivated.

"There's a lot of politics swirling around here today," he told Courtney. "You're under a lot of pressure, I understand. I was under pressure, too, a lot of times. When I was circuit judge I always went back to the law, and upholding the law."

Shashy then appeared to question Courtney's courage for upholding the law.

"Have the courage to let everybody in the city of Wetumpka know that when they come into your courtroom, you will follow the law," Shashy said, wrapping up.

Alston and Roberts did not testify.

Courtney gave the women the opportunity to comment after the verdicts and sentences were handed down. Roberts raised her hand.

"I'm not the first person in Wetumpka to feed cats," she said. "People were doing it long before me. I just got caught."

"You weren't convicted for feeding cats," Courtney answered.

"I know, because that's not illegal!" Roberts shot back.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Wetumpka's 'cat ladies' found guilty on all four charges

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man dead in Opelika officer involved shooting after alleged knife incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident. According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call […]
OPELIKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL
AL.com

Montgomery 18-year-old missing for more than 1 week

Authorities are searching for a Montgomery teen who has been missing for more than a week. Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 8, in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored short and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Pet owners urged to prep for freezing temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forecasters predict dangerously cold air is headed toward Alabama. While people can escape the freezing temperatures, the Montgomery Humane Society stresses pets are not as fortunate. “There’s so many dogs that, you know, we’re constantly coming across that have no shelter, are on a chain, have...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MACOA gathers holiday bags for seniors in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every second this December, people are finding the perfect gift for people they love but sadly some are forgotten. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging is making sure no senior citizen is forgotten through their Holiday Bag Project. According to the website Suddenly Senior, 1.4 million...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy