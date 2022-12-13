ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

FWP opens grant applications for community pond program

MISSOULA, Mont. — Grant applications are now open for anyone interested in funding to construct or improve a community fishing pond. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will award a total of $100,000 in funding for projects on ponds that offer public fishing access. FWP released the following information:. Groups...
Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams

Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
Red Sleighs Over Montana will make flights this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa will make some early deliveries this year, but not by sleigh -- instead, he'll travel by aircraft. Red Sleighs Over Montana delivers gifts to communities in need. The project is put on by the Museum of Mountain Flying near the Missoula Airport. Each year, Santa,...
Mountain lion hunting to close in 2 areas

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting will close in two units Saturday. The following areas to close a half an hour after sunset are:. Hunting district 102 for male mountain lions, except for limited special license holders. HD 121 for all mountain lions,...
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MOTIVATE YOUR MONDAY: ANXIETY

MISSOULA, MT — It’s Monday again! I swear this one creeped up on me and of course it has made my anxiety increase. I’ve had more anxiety in general lately which in talking with my friends it sounds like it’s going around. So, I’m trying to be more mindful with the things that I can control to alleviate some of the stress. I think it’s also helpful when you have ways that can help you relax and calm down. The first thing I try to do is take deep breaths and slow down my breathing. Next, I close my eyes and count backwards slowly from ten. This isn’t going to fix everything, but it’s a place to start. From there try to create a Zen space for yourself. Essential oils, hot tea, calming music or even some sunshine and fresh air can help. Finally try to get in tune with the things that help make the stress go away. Maybe exercise, a call to a friend to vent, or even look up a joke. The stress will pass with time, and know that you can get through it.
