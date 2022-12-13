Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
FWP opens grant applications for community pond program
MISSOULA, Mont. — Grant applications are now open for anyone interested in funding to construct or improve a community fishing pond. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will award a total of $100,000 in funding for projects on ponds that offer public fishing access. FWP released the following information:. Groups...
NBCMontana
Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams
Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
NBCMontana
Red Sleighs Over Montana will make flights this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa will make some early deliveries this year, but not by sleigh -- instead, he'll travel by aircraft. Red Sleighs Over Montana delivers gifts to communities in need. The project is put on by the Museum of Mountain Flying near the Missoula Airport. Each year, Santa,...
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close in 2 areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting will close in two units Saturday. The following areas to close a half an hour after sunset are:. Hunting district 102 for male mountain lions, except for limited special license holders. HD 121 for all mountain lions,...
NBCMontana
Busy weather pattern begins tonight with snow & cold; travel impacts into next week likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through noon Monday for the West Glacier Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, 2 to 5 inches West Glacier. Northeast winds up to 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibilities. Bitterly cold wind chill values of -15 to -30 degrees expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
NBCMontana
MOTIVATE YOUR MONDAY: ANXIETY
MISSOULA, MT — It’s Monday again! I swear this one creeped up on me and of course it has made my anxiety increase. I’ve had more anxiety in general lately which in talking with my friends it sounds like it’s going around. So, I’m trying to be more mindful with the things that I can control to alleviate some of the stress. I think it’s also helpful when you have ways that can help you relax and calm down. The first thing I try to do is take deep breaths and slow down my breathing. Next, I close my eyes and count backwards slowly from ten. This isn’t going to fix everything, but it’s a place to start. From there try to create a Zen space for yourself. Essential oils, hot tea, calming music or even some sunshine and fresh air can help. Finally try to get in tune with the things that help make the stress go away. Maybe exercise, a call to a friend to vent, or even look up a joke. The stress will pass with time, and know that you can get through it.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold, winter storm to impact holiday travel
WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the West Glacier Region. Dangerously cold wind chills, blowing snow and snow expected. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
NBCMontana
Thieves using legal technology that helps them unlock your car and Wi-Fi
NORMAN, OKLA. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man is warning residents there about technology that allows thieves to unlock your car or access your Wi-Fi. He says someone who lives nearby has been hitting up cars – that residents swore they had locked – using legally purchased technology.
Comments / 0