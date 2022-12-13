MISSOULA, MT — It’s Monday again! I swear this one creeped up on me and of course it has made my anxiety increase. I’ve had more anxiety in general lately which in talking with my friends it sounds like it’s going around. So, I’m trying to be more mindful with the things that I can control to alleviate some of the stress. I think it’s also helpful when you have ways that can help you relax and calm down. The first thing I try to do is take deep breaths and slow down my breathing. Next, I close my eyes and count backwards slowly from ten. This isn’t going to fix everything, but it’s a place to start. From there try to create a Zen space for yourself. Essential oils, hot tea, calming music or even some sunshine and fresh air can help. Finally try to get in tune with the things that help make the stress go away. Maybe exercise, a call to a friend to vent, or even look up a joke. The stress will pass with time, and know that you can get through it.

